MqlDateTime

The date type structure contains eight fields of the int type:

struct MqlDateTime

{

int year; // Year

int mon; // Month

int day; // Day

int hour; // Hour

int min; // Minutes

int sec; // Seconds

int day_of_week; // Day of week (0-Sunday, 1-Monday, ... ,6-Saturday)

int day_of_year; // Day number of the year (January 1st is assigned the number value of zero)

};

Note

The day number of the year day_of_year for the leap year, since March, will differ from a number of the corresponding day for a non-leap year.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//---

datetime date1=D'2008.03.01';

datetime date2=D'2009.03.01';



MqlDateTime str1,str2;

TimeToStruct(date1,str1);

TimeToStruct(date2,str2);

printf("%02d.%02d.%4d, day of year = %d",str1.day,str1.mon,

str1.year,str1.day_of_year);

printf("%02d.%02d.%4d, day of year = %d",str2.day,str2.mon,

str2.year,str2.day_of_year);

}

/* Result:

01.03.2008, day of year = 60

01.03.2009, day of year = 59

*/

See also

TimeToStruct, Structures and Classes