- Date Type Structure
- Indicator Parameter Structure
- History Data Structure
- Order Book Structure
- Trade Request Structure
- Request Check Result Structure
- Trade Request Result Structure
- Trade Transaction Structure
- Price Data Structure
- Economic Сalendar structures
MqlDateTime
The date type structure contains eight fields of the int type:
|
struct MqlDateTime
Note
The day number of the year day_of_year for the leap year, since March, will differ from a number of the corresponding day for a non-leap year.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
See also