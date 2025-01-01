MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsLine ObjectsCChartObjectTrendByAngleAngle CreateAngleType Angle (Get Method) Gets the value of "Angle" property. double Angle() const Return Value The value of "Angle" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE. Angle (Set Method) Sets new value for the "Angle" property. bool Angle( double angle // angle ) Parameters angle [in] New value of the "Angle" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Create Type