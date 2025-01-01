DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsLine ObjectsCChartObjectTrendByAngleAngle 

Angle (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Angle" property.

double  Angle() const

Return Value

The value of "Angle" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Angle (Set Method)

Sets new value for the "Angle" property.

bool  Angle(
   double  angle      // angle
   )

Parameters

angle

[in]  New value of the "Angle" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.