Angle (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Angle" property.

double Angle() const

Return Value

The value of "Angle" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Angle (Set Method)

Sets new value for the "Angle" property.

bool Angle(

double angle

)

Parameters

angle

[in] New value of the "Angle" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.