Create
Creates "Trend Line by Angle" graphical object.
bool Create(
Parameters
chart_id
[in] Chart identifier (0 – current chart).
name
[in] A unique name of the object to create.
window
[in] Chart window number (0 – main window).
time1
[in] Time coordinate of the first anchor point.
price1
[in] Price coordinate of the first anchor point.
time2
[in] Time coordinate of the second anchor point.
price2
[in] Price coordinate of the second anchor point.
Return Value
true - successful, false - error.