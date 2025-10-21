Автоматизация торговых стратегий на MQL5 (Часть 16): Пробой полуночного диапазона посредством ценового действия Прорыв структуры (BoS)

Введение

В предыдущей статье (Часть 15) мы автоматизировали торговую стратегию, использующую гармонический паттерн «Шифр» для фиксирования разворотов рынка. Теперь, в Части 16, мы сосредоточимся на автоматизации пробоя полуночного диапазона с помощью стратегии Прорыв структуры (Break of Structure) на MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), разработке советника, определяющего диапазон цен с полуночи до 6 часов утра, обнаруживает прорыв структуры (BoS) и совершает сделки. В статье рассмотрим следующие темы:

К концу настоящей статьи у вас будет полностью функциональная программа MQL5, которая визуализирует ключевые ценовые уровни, подтверждает пробои и совершает сделки с определенными параметрами риска — давайте начнем!





Ознакомление с Пробоем полуночного диапазона со стратегией Прорыв структуры

В стратегии «Пробой полуночного диапазона с прорывом структуры» используется ценовой диапазон с низкой волатильностью, сформированный между полуночью и 6 часами утра, применяя самые высокие и самые низкие цены в качестве уровней пробоя. При этом для подтверждения торговых сигналов требуется подтверждение Прорыва структуры. Прорыв структуры определяет изменения тренда, определяя, когда цена превышает максимум колебаний (бычий тренд) или падает ниже минимума колебаний (медвежий тренд), отфильтровывая ложные пробои и приводя сделки в соответствие с рыночным импульсом. Такой подход годится для рынков во время переходных сессий, таких как открытие Лондонской биржи, или любых других, которые вам нравятся. Тем не менее, он требует согласования часового пояса и осторожности во время важных новостных событий, чтобы избежать неожиданностей.

Наш план реализации будет включать в себя создание советника MQL5 для автоматизации стратегии путем расчета диапазона с полуночи до 6 утра, отслеживания пробоев в течение установленного временного интервала и подтверждения их Прорывом структуры на указанном таймфрейме, обычно это 5, 10 или 15 минут, это будет отражено в исходных данных и таким образом, пользователь может выбирать динамически. Система будет совершать сделки с уровнями стоп-лосса и тейк-профита, полученными на основе диапазона, визуализировать ключевые уровни на графике для наглядности и обеспечивать надежное управление рисками для поддержания стабильной работы в любых рыночных условиях. В двух словах, вот что мы имеем в виду.





Реализация средствами MQL5

Чтобы создать программу на MQL5, откройте MetaEditor, перейдите в Навигатор, найдите папку «Индикаторы» (Indicators), перейдите на вкладку "Создать" (New) и следуйте инструкциям по созданию файла. Как только это будет сделано, в среде программирования нам нужно будет объявить некоторые глобальные переменные, которые будем использовать во всей программе.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; double maximum_price = - DBL_MAX ; double minimum_price = DBL_MAX ; datetime maximum_time, minimum_time; bool isHaveDailyRange_Prices = false ; bool isHaveRangeBreak = false ; bool isTakenTrade = false ; #define RECTANGLE_PREFIX "RANGE RECTANGLE " #define UPPER_LINE_PREFIX "UPPER LINE " #define LOWER_LINE_PREFIX "LOWER LINE " input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_bos = PERIOD_M5 ;

Здесь мы начинаем реализацию стратегии с создания основополагающих компонентов программы. Включаем библиотеку <Trade/Trade.mqh>, чтобы разрешить торговые операции, и создаем экземпляр класса "CTrade" в качестве объекта "obj_Trade", который будет обрабатывать исполнение сделок, например, открытие позиций на покупку или продажу с заданными параметрами.

Определяем несколько глобальных переменных для отслеживания важных данных для стратегии. Переменные "maximum_price" и "minimum_price", инициализированные в -DBL_MAX и DBL_MAX соответственно, хранят самые высокие и самые низкие цены в диапазоне от полуночи до 6 утра, что позволяет нам определить границы диапазона. Переменные "maximum_time" и "minimum_time" типа datetime записывают время возникновения этих экстремальных цен, что важно для визуализации диапазона на графике. Мы также используем логические флаги: "isHaveDailyRange_Prices", чтобы указать, был ли рассчитан дневной диапазон, "isHaveRangeBreak", чтобы отслеживать, произошел ли пробой, и "isTakenTrade", чтобы гарантировать, что в день берется только одна сделка, что предотвращает чрезмерную торговлю.

Чтобы облегчить визуализацию диаграммы, определяем константы для именования объектов: "RECTANGLE_PREFIX" в качестве "RANGE RECTANGLE ", "UPPER_LINE_PREFIX" в качестве "UPPER LINE " и "LOWER_LINE_PREFIX" в качестве "LOWER LINE ". Эти префиксы обеспечивают уникальные названия для объектов графика, таких как прямоугольники и линии, которые будут обозначать диапазон и уровни пробоя, делая действия стратегии визуально понятными. Кроме того, вводим исходный параметр "timeframe_bos", значение которого по умолчанию равно PERIOD_M5, позволяющий трейдерам указывать таймфрейм для анализа Прорыва структуры, например, на 5-минутном графике, для определения максимумов и минимумов колебаний. После выполнения этих действий у нас выполнены все настройки. Что нужно сделать, так это определить две функции, которые позволят нам контролировать торговые экземпляры между новыми днями и новыми барами.

bool isNewBar(){ static int prevBars = 0 ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (prevBars==currBars) return ( false ); prevBars = currBars; return ( true ); } bool isNewDay(){ bool newDay = false ; MqlDateTime Str_DateTime; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),Str_DateTime); static int prevDay = 0 ; int currDay = Str_DateTime.day; if (prevDay == currDay){ newDay = false ; } else if (prevDay != currDay){ Print ( "WE HAVE A NEW DAY WITH DATE " ,currDay); prevDay = currDay; newDay = true ; } return (newDay); }

Здесь мы реализуем функции "isNewBar" и "isNewDay", чтобы синхронизировать наш пробой полуночного диапазона со стратегией Прорыва структуры на MQL5 и рыночным таймингом. В "isNewBar", мы отслеживаем количество баров, используя статические функции "prevBars" и iBars с _Symbol и _Period, возвращая значение true при формировании нового бара, чтобы вызвать обновления цен. В "isNewDay" используем структуру MqlDateTime, функцию TimeToStruct с TimeCurrent и статическую "prevDay", чтобы обнаруживать новые дни, сбрасывая расчеты диапазонов при изменении "currDay", регистрируя это посредством функции Print. Вооружившись этими функциями, мы можем определять логику непосредственно в обработчике событий OnTick.

void OnTick (){ static datetime midnight = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); static datetime sixAM = midnight + 6 * 3600 ; static datetime scanBarTime = sixAM + 1 * PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); static double midnight_price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); static datetime validBreakTime_start = scanBarTime; static datetime validBreakTime_end = midnight + ( 6 + 5 ) * 3600 ; if (isNewDay()){ midnight = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); sixAM = midnight + 6 * 3600 ; scanBarTime = sixAM + 1 * PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); midnight_price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); Print ( "Midnight price = " ,midnight_price, ", Time = " ,midnight); validBreakTime_start = scanBarTime; validBreakTime_end = midnight + ( 6 + 5 ) * 3600 ; maximum_price = - DBL_MAX ; minimum_price = DBL_MAX ; isHaveDailyRange_Prices = false ; isHaveRangeBreak = false ; isTakenTrade = false ; } }

Здесь мы разрабатываем основную логику нашей стратегии с помощью функции OnTick, главного обработчика событий в нашей программе, который запускается на каждом ценовом тике. Мы инициализируем статические переменные для отслеживания критических таймингов: "midnight" хранит время начала текущего дня с использованием функции iTime с _Symbol, PERIOD_D1 и индексом 0; "sixAM" рассчитывается путем сложения 6 часов (21 600 секунд) с параметром "midnight"; "scanBarTime" задает время следующего бара после 6 утра, используя функцию PeriodSeconds с "_Period"; и "midnight_price" собирает данные о цене закрытия текущего дня в полночь через функцию iClose. Также определяем "validBreakTime_start" как "scanBarTime", а "validBreakTime_end" как 11 утра (полночь плюс 11 часов), чтобы установить временное окно для действительных пробоев.

Когда начинается новый торговый день, определяемый нашей функцией "isNewDay", мы обновляем эти временные переменные, чтобы отразить данные за новый день, обеспечивая, что наши расчеты диапазона остаются актуальными. Выполняем сброс параметров "midnight", "sixAM", "scanBarTime" и "midnight_price" с помощью тех же функция iTime и iClose , а также регистрируем в логе подробные сведения о полночи с помощью функции Print для отладки. Также выполнили сброс значений "validBreakTime_start" и "validBreakTime_end" для нового окна пробоя и повторно инициализировали "maximum_price" в "-DBL_MAX", "minimum_price" в "DBL_MAX", а флаги "isHaveDailyRange_Prices", "isHaveRangeBreak" и "isTakenTrade" на false, подготовив советник к расчету нового диапазона от полуночи до 6 утра и отслеживаем новые пробои. Теперь можем проверить расчет временных диапазонов.

if (isNewBar()){ datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == scanBarTime && !isHaveDailyRange_Prices){ Print ( "WE HAVE ENOUGH BARS DATA FOR DOCUMENTATION. MAKE THE EXTRACTION" ); int total_bars = int ((sixAM - midnight)/ PeriodSeconds ( _Period ))+ 1 ; Print ( "Total Bars for scan = " ,total_bars); int highest_price_bar_index = - 1 ; int lowest_price_bar_index = - 1 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<=total_bars ; i++){ double open_i = open(i); double close_i = close(i); double highest_price_i = (open_i > close_i) ? open_i : close_i; double lowest_price_i = (open_i < close_i) ? open_i : close_i; if (highest_price_i > maximum_price){ maximum_price = highest_price_i; highest_price_bar_index = i; maximum_time = time(i); } if (lowest_price_i < minimum_price){ minimum_price = lowest_price_i; lowest_price_bar_index = i; minimum_time = time(i); } } Print ( "Maximum Price = " ,maximum_price, ", Bar index = " ,highest_price_bar_index, ", Time = " ,maximum_time); Print ( "Minimum Price = " ,minimum_price, ", Bar index = " ,lowest_price_bar_index, ", Time = " ,minimum_time); isHaveDailyRange_Prices = true ; } }

Для расчета ценового диапазона от полуночи до 6 утра при формировании нового бара, используем функцию "isNewBar" для проверки нового бара, затем получаем время бара с помощью iTime для _Symbol, _Period, значение индекс равно 0, сохраняем его в "currentBarTime". Если значение "currentBarTime" равно "scanBarTime" и "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" имеет значение false, регистрируем диапазон сканирования, начиная с Print, вычисляем "total_bars", используя PeriodSeconds для _Period, и пройдем циклом по барам, чтобы найти максимумы и минимумы цен с помощью функций "open" и "close", обновляя "maximum_price", "minimum_price", "maximum_time", "minimum_time" и их индексы. Регистрируем в логе результаты и устанавливаем для параметра "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" значение true, что позволяет отслеживать пробой.

Для простоты мы использовали заранее определенные функции для получения цен, и они следующие.

double open( int index){ return ( iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double high( int index){ return ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double low( int index){ return ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double close( int index){ return ( iClose ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} datetime time( int index){ return ( iTime ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double high( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iHigh ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));} double low( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iLow ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));} datetime time( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iTime ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));}

Реализуем вспомогательные функции для эффективного извлечения данных о цене и времени, определяя функции "open", "high", "low", "close" и "time", каждая из которых принимает параметр "index" для извлечения данных за текущий таймфрейм с помощью iOpen, "iHigh", "iLow", "iClose" и iTime соответственно, с "_Symbol" и _Period в качестве входных данных, возвращающих соответствующую цену открытия, максимальную цену, минимальную цену, цену закрытия или время бара для указанного индекса бара.

Кроме того, перегружаем функции "high", "low" и "time", чтобы они принимали параметр ENUM_TIMEFRAMES "tf_bos", позволяющий нам извлекать максимальную цену, минимальную цену или время бара для таймфрейма Разрыв структуры, используя "iHigh", "iLow" и "iTime" с _Symbol и "tf_bos". Поскольку мы действительно определили диапазон, давайте визуализируем его на графике. Для этого нам также нужно будет определить некоторые дополнительные вспомогательные функции.

void create_Rectangle( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void create_Line( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, int width, color clr, string text){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_TREND , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); long scale = 0 ; if (! ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 ,scale)){ Print ( "UNABLE TO GET THE CHART SCALE. DEFAULT OF " ,scale, " IS CONSIDERED" ); } int fontsize = 11 ; if (scale== 0 ){fontsize= 5 ;} else if (scale== 1 ){fontsize= 6 ;} else if (scale== 2 ){fontsize= 7 ;} else if (scale== 3 ){fontsize= 9 ;} else if (scale== 4 ){fontsize= 11 ;} else if (scale== 5 ){fontsize= 13 ;} string txt = " Right Price" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONT , "Calibri" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

Чтобы визуализировать диапазон, мы определяем две функции. В функции "create_Rectangle" рисуем заполненный прямоугольник, представляющий диапазон цен с полуночи до 6 утра, используем параметры "objName", "time1", "price1", "time2", "price2" и "clr" для настройки. Сначала проверяем, не существует ли объект, используя функцию ObjectFind с идентификатором графика, равным 0, чтобы избежать дубликатов.

Если отсутствует, создаём прямоугольник с ObjectCreate используя OBJ_RECTANGLE, задав его координаты с помощью ObjectSetInteger для OBJPROP_TIME и ObjectSetDouble для "OBJPROP_PRICE". Включаем цветовую заливку с помощью "ObjectSetInteger" для "OBJPROP_FILL", устанавливаем цвет прямоугольника и следим за тем, чтобы он отображался на переднем плане, установив для "OBJPROP_BACK" значение false, а затем с помощью ChartRedraw для обновления отображения графика.

В функции "create_Line" рисуем линию тренда с дескриптивной текстовой меткой для обозначения границ диапазона, принимая параметры "objName", "time1", "price1", "time2", "price2", "width", "clr" и "text". Проверяем отсутствие линии с помощью "ObjectFind", затем создаем ее с помощью "ObjectCreate" с помощью OBJ_TREND, настраивая координаты, ширину линии и цвет с помощью "ObjectSetInteger" и "ObjectSetDouble". Чтобы обеспечить удобочитаемость текста, извлекаем масштаб графика с помощью "ChartGetInteger", регистрируем любые сбои с помощью "Print" и динамически настраиваем размер шрифта в зависимости от масштаба (от 5 до 13).

Создаем текстовый объект с помощью "ObjectCreate", используя "OBJ_TEXT", с именем "objNameDescr" и задаем его свойства с помощью "ObjectSetInteger" для цвета, размера шрифта и левого якоря, а также ObjectSetString для шрифта "Calibri" и текста цены, прежде чем перерисовывать график с помощью "ChartRedraw". С помощью этих функций мы можем вызывать их при определении диапазонов.

create_Rectangle(RECTANGLE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (maximum_time),maximum_time,maximum_price,minimum_time,minimum_price, clrBlue ); create_Line(UPPER_LINE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (midnight),midnight,maximum_price,sixAM,maximum_price, 3 , clrBlack , DoubleToString (maximum_price, _Digits )); create_Line(LOWER_LINE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (midnight),midnight,minimum_price,sixAM,minimum_price, 3 , clrRed , DoubleToString (minimum_price, _Digits ));

Дополняем визуализацию ценового диапазона с полуночи до 6 утра, вызывая "create_Rectangle" с помощью "RECTANGLE_PREFIX+TimeToString(maximum_time)", "maximum_time", "maximum_price", "minimum_time", "minimum_price" и "clrBlue", чтобы нарисовать прямоугольник, обозначающий диапазон. Затем используем "create_Line" дважды: сначала для верхней строки с помощью "UPPER_LINE_PREFIX+TimeToString(midnight)", "midnight", "maximum_price", "sixAM", width 3, "clrBlack" и "DoubleToString(maximum_price,_Digits)"; а вторую - для нижней строки с помощью "LOWER_LINE_PREFIX", "minimum_price", "clrRed" и соответствующими параметрами. Ниже представлен текущий результат.

На изображении мы видим, что нам удалось точно визуализировать диапазон. Следующее, что нам нужно делать, это отслеживать наличие разрыва в течение заданного временного диапазона и также визуализировать его на графике. Для демонстарации разрыва на графике нам понадобится пользовательская функция.

void drawBreakPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); if (direction > 0 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); if (direction < 0 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); string txt = " Break" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Здесь мы определяем функцию "drawBreakPoint", чтобы визуально отмечать точки пробоя. С помощью параметров "objName", "time", "price", "arrCode", "clr" и "direction" создаем стрелку с ObjectCreate и OBJ_ARROW при его отсутствии через ObjectFind, настраивая стиль, цвет и размер шрифта 12 с "ObjectSetInteger", с привязкой к "ANCHOR_TOP" или "ANCHOR_BOTTOM", в зависимости от параметра "direction".

Добавляем текстовую метку "Break" с помощью "ObjectCreate" и "OBJ_TEXT", с названием "objNameDescr", настраиваем цвет, размер шрифта и якорь (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER или ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER), используя "ObjectSetInteger" и ObjectSetString. Завершаем работу с помощью "ChartRedraw", чтобы отобразить эти маркеры, обеспечивая четкую визуализацию пробоя. Теперь можем использовать эту функцию для визуализации точек останова на графике.

double barClose = close( 1 ); datetime barTime = time( 1 ); if (barClose > maximum_price && isHaveDailyRange_Prices && !isHaveRangeBreak && barTime >= validBreakTime_start && barTime <= validBreakTime_end ){ Print ( "CLOSE Price broke the HIGH range. " ,barClose, " > " ,maximum_price); isHaveRangeBreak = true ; drawBreakPoint( TimeToString (barTime),barTime,barClose, 234 , clrBlack ,- 1 ); } else if (barClose < minimum_price && isHaveDailyRange_Prices && !isHaveRangeBreak && barTime >= validBreakTime_start && barTime <= validBreakTime_end ){ Print ( "CLOSE Price broke the LOW range. " ,barClose, " < " ,minimum_price); isHaveRangeBreak = true ; drawBreakPoint( TimeToString (barTime),barTime,barClose, 233 , clrBlue , 1 ); }

Чтобы обнаружить и визуализировать действительные пробои, мы преобразуем закрытие предыдущего бара с помощью "close(1)" в "barClose", а время - с помощью "time(1)" в "barTime". Если значение "barClose" превышает значение "maximum_price", значение "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" равно true, значение "isHaveRangeBreak" равно false, а значение "barTime" находится в пределах от "validBreakTime_start" до "validBreakTime_end", регистрируем максимальное значение пробоя с помощью "Print", устанавливаем для "isHaveRangeBreak" значение true и вызываем "drawBreakPoint" с помощью "TimeToString(barTime)", "barClose", стрелка 234, "clrBlack" и -1.

Если "barClose" ниже "minimum_price" при тех же условиях, регистрируем пробой минимума, устанавливаем "isHaveRangeBreak" и вызываем "drawBreakPoint" со стрелкой 233, "clrBlue" и 1. Это указывает на действительные пробои. Мы использовали заранее определенные стрелки MQL5, в частности 233 и 23, как видно ниже, но вы можете использовать любые на свой вкус.

При запуске программы мы получаем следующий результат.

На изображении видно, что мы можем точно идентифицировать и графически представить разрыв. Что нам нужно сделать дальше, так это определить структурный сдвиг и логику его разрыва. Таким образом, нам понадобится функция для построения определенной точки поворота.

void drawSwingPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP );} if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM );} string text = "BoS" ; string objName_Descr = objName + text; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Реализуем функцию "drawSwingPoint", чтобы отмечать максимумы и минимумы колебаний, которые были идентифицированы. С помощью параметров "objName", "time", "price", "arrCode", "clr" и "direction" проверяем отсутствие с помощью ObjectFind, создаем стрелку с помощью ObjectCreate, используя OBJ_ARROW и настраиваем стиль, цвет и размер шрифта 10 посредством ObjectSetInteger, с привязкой к "ANCHOR_TOP" для минимумов или "ANCHOR_BOTTOM" для максимумов. Добавляем текстовую метку "BoS" с помощью "ObjectCreate", используя "OBJ_TEXT", настраиваем цвет, размер шрифта и якорь (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER или ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER) посредством "ObjectSetInteger" и "ObjectSetString". Вызываем ChartRedraw, чтобы отобразить эти маркеры, выделяя ключевые точки поворота. Затем с помощью этой функции продолжаем структурировать логику для определения точки поворота.

if (isHaveDailyRange_Prices){ static bool isNewBar_bos = false ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol ,timeframe_bos); static int prevBars = currBars; if (prevBars == currBars){isNewBar_bos = false ;} else if (prevBars != currBars){isNewBar_bos = true ; prevBars = currBars;} const int length = 4 ; int right_index, left_index; int curr_bar = length; bool isSwingHigh = true , isSwingLow = true ; static double swing_H = - 1.0 , swing_L = - 1.0 ; if (isNewBar_bos){ for ( int a= 1 ; a<=length; a++){ right_index = curr_bar - a; left_index = curr_bar + a; if ( (high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) <= high(right_index,timeframe_bos)) || (high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) < high(left_index,timeframe_bos)) ){ isSwingHigh = false ; } if ( (low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) >= low(right_index,timeframe_bos)) || (low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) > low(left_index,timeframe_bos)) ){ isSwingLow = false ; } } if (isSwingHigh){ swing_H = high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos); Print ( "WE DO HAVE A SWING HIGH @ BAR INDEX " ,curr_bar, " H: " ,high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)); drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)),time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos),high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos), 77 , clrBlue ,- 1 ); } if (isSwingLow){ swing_L = low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos); Print ( "WE DO HAVE A SWING LOW @ BAR INDEX " ,curr_bar, " L: " ,low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)); drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)),time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos),low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos), 77 , clrRed ,+ 1 ); } } }

Если у нас есть дневные цены, то есть дневной диапазон уже определен, мы отслеживаем новые бары на таймфрейме Прорыв структуры (Break of Structure), используя статический флаг "isNewBar_bos", сравнивая текущее количество баров от iBars с помощью _Symbol и "timeframe_bos" со статическим "prevBars", обновляем значение "isNewBar_bos" до true и "prevBars" при формировании нового бара.

Когда значение "isNewBar_bos" равно true, мы анализируем бар с индексом "curr_bar" (настроенный на "length" = 4) на предмет колебаний, проверяя бар "length" с обеих сторон, используя "right_index" и "left_index". Используем функции "high" и "low" с "timeframe_bos" для сравнения максимума и минимума текущего бара с соседними барами, устанавливая для "isSwingHigh" или "isSwingLow" значение false, если это не самое высокое или самое низкое значение.

Если значение - "isSwingHigh", сохраняем цену в "swing_H", регистрируем ее с помощью "Print" и вызываем "drawSwingPoint" с помощью "TimeToString", время бара, его цена, код стрелки 77, "clrBlue" и -1; если значение - "isSwingLow", обновляем "swing_L", регистрируем в логе и вызываем "drawSwingPoint" с помощью "clrRed" и +1. После компиляции получаем следующий результат.

На изображении видно, что мы рисуем точки поворота. Следующее, что нам нужно сделать, - это отследить разрыв точек поворота, что означает сдвиг структуры и, следовательно, разрыв структуры. Чтобы снова визуально представить их, нам понадобится следующая пользовательская функция.

void drawBreakLevel( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); string text = "Break" ; string objName_Descr = objName + text; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text+ " " ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text+ " " ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Просто определяем функцию "drawBreakLevel", чтобы визуализировать разрыв структуры. Используем аналогичную логику для визуализации, как и в случае с предыдущими функциями визуализации, поэтому мы не будем тратить много времени на объяснение того, что все это делает. Эту функцию мы будем использовать для визуализации уровней.

double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if (swing_H > 0 && Ask > swing_H){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ BUY SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING HIGH" ); int swing_H_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double high_sel = high(i,timeframe_bos); if (high_sel == swing_H){ swing_H_index = i; Print ( "BREAK HIGH FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_H_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), clrBlue ,- 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask,minimum_price,maximum_price); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_H = - 1.0 ; return ; } if (swing_L > 0 && Bid < swing_L){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ SELL SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING LOW" ); int swing_L_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double low_sel = low(i,timeframe_bos); if (low_sel == swing_L){ swing_L_index = i; Print ( "BREAK LOW FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_L_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), clrRed ,+ 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid,maximum_price,minimum_price); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_L = - 1.0 ; return ; }

Здесь мы реализуем логику исполнения сделок при наличии действительного пробоя. Мы получаем нормализованные цены "Ask" и "Bid", используя SymbolInfoDouble и NormalizeDouble с помощью _Symbol и _Digits.

Если "swing_H" положительный, а "Ask" превышает "swing_H", регистрируем в логе с помощью "Print", находим индекс максимума колебаний с помощью "high" и "timeframe_bos", отмечаем его "drawBreakLevel", используя TimeToString и "time". Затем вызываем "obj_Trade.Buy" с 0,01 лотами, стоп-лоссом "minimum_price" и тейк-профитом "maximum_price", если значение "isTakenTrade" равно false, устанавливаем его в значение true и сбрасываем значение "swing_H".

Если "swing_L" положительный, а "Bid" падает ниже "swing_L", регистрируем влоге, находим индекс минимума колебаний с помощью "low", отмечаем с помощью "drawBreakLevel" и вызываем "obj_Trade.Sell", сбрасывая значение "swing_L". Выполняем выход с помощью "return" после каждой сделки для точной торговли на Прорыве структуры. Ниже представлен результат.

Теперь мы можем открывать сделки по подтвержденным настройкам. Однако как быть, когда происходит пробой, но он находится за пределами диапазона? То есть цена отодвигается выше или ниже границ диапазона. Нам нужно подождать, пока цена вернется в диапазон, чтобы мы могли считать разрыв действительным. Чтобы достичь этого, нам нужно будет получить максимальные и минимальные цены диапазона и добавить их для более жесткого ограничения, чтобы избежать ложных сигналов.

if (swing_H > 0 && Ask > swing_H && swing_H <= maximum_price && swing_H >= minimum_price ){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ BUY SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING HIGH WITHIN RANGE" ); int swing_H_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double high_sel = high(i,timeframe_bos); if (high_sel == swing_H){ swing_H_index = i; Print ( "BREAK HIGH FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_H_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), clrBlue ,- 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask, minimum_price,maximum_price ); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_H = - 1.0 ; return ; } if (swing_L > 0 && Bid < swing_L && swing_L <= maximum_price && swing_L >= minimum_price ){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ SELL SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING LOW WITHIN RANGE" ); int swing_L_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double low_sel = low(i,timeframe_bos); if (low_sel == swing_L){ swing_L_index = i; Print ( "BREAK LOW FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_L_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), clrRed ,+ 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid, maximum_price,minimum_price ); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_L = - 1.0 ; return ; }

Сохраняем порядок, отбрасывая ложные сигналы, и видим, что можем открывать сделки по подтвержденной настройке, тем самым достигая нашей цели по выявлению, визуализации и торговле в соответствии с настройкой стратегии. Осталось провести повторное тестирование программы, и это будет выполнено в следующем разделе.





Тестирование на истории

После тщательного тестирования на истории мы получили следующие результаты.

График тестирования на истории:

Отчет о тестировании на истории:





Заключение

В заключение отметим, что нами создан советник на MQL5, который автоматизирует Пробой полуночного диапазона с помощью стратегии Прорыв структуры, торгуя на пробоях в пределах полуночного диапазона, подтверждаемых точками колебания текущего дня. Благодаря точному определению диапазона и визуализации вы сможете еще больше усовершенствовать его и определить большее количество стратегий, которые сделают его надежным и адаптированным к вашему стилю торговли.

Отказ от ответственности: Содержание настоящей статьи предназначено только для целей обучения. Торговля сопряжена со значительными финансовыми рисками, а волатильность рынка может привести к убыткам. Перед использованием данного советника на реальных рынках, необходимо провести всестороннее тестирование на истории и надлежащим образом управлять рисками.

Овладев этими методами, вы сможете развивать свои навыки алгоритмической торговли и с большей уверенностью подходить к работе на рынках. Желаем удачи в вашем торговом путешествии!