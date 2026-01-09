MQL5 中的交易策略自动化（第十五部分）：可视化价格行为的谐波形态模式

引言

在上一篇文章（第十四部分）中，我们开发了一种交易分层策略，结合了指数平滑移动平均线（MACD）和相对强弱指标（RSI），并运用统计方法在趋势市场中动态调整仓位规模。现在，在第十五部分中，我们将专注于自动化密码（Cypher）谐波形态——这是一种基于斐波那契比率的反转形态，我们将开发一个EA，用于在 MQL5中检测、可视化并交易这一结构。我们将涵盖以下主题：

完成本文后，您将获得一个功能完备的程序，能够识别密码形态，在图表上以清晰的视觉效果进行标注，并以精准的方式执行交易——让我们开始吧！





理解密码形态的结构

密码形态是一种由五个关键摆动点——X、A、B、C 和 D——定义的谐波交易形态，分为两种形式：看涨形态和看跌形态。在看涨密码形态中，结构形成"低-高-低-高-低"的序列，其中点 X 是摆动低点，点 A 是摆动高点，点 B 是摆动低点，点 C 是摆动高点，点 D 是摆动低点（且 D 低于 X）。相反，看跌密码形态形成"高-低-高-低-高"的序列，其中点 X 是摆动高点，点 D 位于 X 之上。以下是可视化形态类型。

看涨密码谐波形态：

看跌密码谐波形态：

为了识别这些形态，我们采用以下结构化方法：

定义 XA 脚： 从点 X 到点 A 的初始移动为形态设定了参考距离，并确定方向（看涨形态为向上，看跌形态为向下）。

从点 X 到点 A 的初始移动为形态设定了参考距离，并确定方向（看涨形态为向上，看跌形态为向下）。 建立 AB 脚： 对于两种形态类型，点 B 应该回撤 XA 移动的 38.2% 至 61.8% 之间，确认对初始移动的适度修正。

对于两种形态类型，点 B 应该回撤 XA 移动的 38.2% 至 61.8% 之间，确认对初始移动的适度修正。 分析 BC 脚： 它应延伸 AB 脚的 127.2% 至 141.4% 之间，确保在最后一脚之前出现强劲的反向移动。

它应延伸 AB 脚的 127.2% 至 141.4% 之间，确保在最后一脚之前出现强劲的反向移动。 设定 CD 脚： 最后一脚应回撤 XC 移动（从 X 到 C）的约 78.6%，标记潜在的反转区域。

通过应用这些几何和基于斐波那契的标准，我们的交易系统将系统地识别历史价格数据中有效的密码形态。一旦确认形态，程序将在图表上可视化该结构，使用标注的三角形、趋势线以及点 X、A、B、C 和 D 的标签，以及交易位置。这种设置能够根据计算得出的入场位、止损位和止盈位实现自动交易执行，利用形态对市场反转的预测能力。





在MQL5中的实现

要在 MQL5 中创建程序，请打开MetaEditor，转到“导航器”窗口，找到“指标”文件夹，点击“新建”选项卡，然后按照提示创建文件。文件创建完成后，在代码编环境下，我们需要声明一些将在整个程序中使用的全局变量。

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Cypher Strategy with visualization" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int SwingHighCount = 5 ; input int SwingLowCount = 5 ; input double FibonacciTolerance = 0.10 ; input double TradeVolume = 0.01 ; input bool TradingEnabled = true ; struct SwingPoint { datetime TimeOfSwing; double PriceAtSwing; bool IsSwingHigh; }; SwingPoint SwingPoints[];

在这里，我们通过包含 “Trade.mqh” 库来启用交易操作，并创建一个名为 “obj_Trade” 的 “CTrade” 类实例用于执行交易，从而启动密码形态交易系统的 MQL5 实现。

我们定义了 input 参数——用于摆动点检测的 “SwingHighCount” 和 “SwingLowCount”（均为 5）、用于斐波那契比率灵活性的 “FibonacciTolerance”（0.10）、用于交易规模的 “TradeVolume”（0.01 手），以及用于切换交易功能的 “TradingEnabled”（true）——允许用户进行自定义。

定义 “SwingPoint” 结构体，其中包含 “TimeOfSwing”（datetime，日期时间）、“PriceAtSwing”（double，双精度浮点数）和 “IsSwingHigh”（boolean，布尔值）用于存储摆动点详细信息，动态数组 “SwingPoints” 则保存所有检测到的摆动点以进行形态分析。

接下来，我们可以定义辅助函数，帮助我们在图表上可视化形态。

void DrawTriangle( string TriangleName, datetime Time1, double Price1, datetime Time2, double Price2, datetime Time3, double Price3, color LineColor, int LineWidth, bool FillTriangle, bool DrawBehind) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , TriangleName, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , Time1, Price1, Time2, Price2, Time3, Price3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TriangleName, OBJPROP_COLOR , LineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TriangleName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TriangleName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , LineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TriangleName, OBJPROP_FILL , FillTriangle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TriangleName, OBJPROP_BACK , DrawBehind); } }

在这里，我们实现 “DrawTriangle” 函数，通过在 MetaTrader 5 图表上绘制填充三角形来增强密码形态的可视化，突出显示形态的特定段落，帮助交易者更好地理解。该函数接受多个参数来定义三角形的外观和位置：“TriangleName”（string，字符串）为对象提供唯一标识符；“Time1”、“Time2” 和 “Time3”（datetime，日期时间）指定三角形三个顶点的时间坐标；“Price1”、“Price2” 和 “Price3”（double，双精度浮点数）则设置相应的价格水平。

其他参数包括 “LineColor”（color，颜色）用于确定轮廓颜色（例如：看涨形态用蓝色，看跌形态用红色）、“LineWidth”（int，整数）用于设置三角形边框的粗细、“FillTriangle”（bool，布尔值）用于决定是否用颜色填充三角形，以及 “DrawBehind”（bool，布尔值）用于控制三角形是否渲染在蜡烛图后方，以避免遮挡价格数据。

在函数内部，我们使用 ObjectCreate 函数在图表上创建三角形对象，将对象类型指定为 OBJ_TRIANGLE，并传入三个点的时间和价格坐标。函数在继续配置属性之前会检查对象是否成功创建。

如果创建成功，我们多次调用 ObjectSetInteger 函数来设置三角形的属性：OBJPROP_COLOR 赋值 “LineColor”，“OBJPROP_STYLE” 设置为 “STYLE_SOLID” 以实现实线轮廓，“OBJPROP_WIDTH” 应用 “LineWidth” 值，“OBJPROP_FILL” 使用 “FillTriangle” 布尔值来启用或禁用填充，而 OBJPROP_BACK 则使用 “DrawBehind” 布尔值来确保当其为 true 时三角形显示在K线图后方。

现在我们可以通过相同的逻辑定义其余的辅助函数。

void DrawTrendLine( string LineName, datetime StartTime, double StartPrice, datetime EndTime, double EndPrice, color LineColor, int LineWidth, int LineStyle) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , LineName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , StartTime, StartPrice, EndTime, EndPrice)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , LineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_STYLE , LineStyle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , LineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); } } void DrawDottedLine( string LineName, datetime StartTime, double LinePrice, datetime EndTime, color LineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , LineName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , StartTime, LinePrice, EndTime, LinePrice)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , LineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextLabel( string LabelName, string LabelText, datetime LabelTime, double LabelPrice, color TextColor, int FontSize, bool IsAbove) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , LabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , LabelTime, LabelPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , LabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , LabelText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , TextColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , FontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , LabelName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , IsAbove ? ANCHOR_BOTTOM : ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LabelName, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

在这里，我们实现 “DrawTrendLine” 函数，使用 “LineName”（字符串）、“StartTime”、“EndTime”（日期时间）、“StartPrice”、“EndPrice”（双精度浮点数）、“LineColor”（颜色）、“LineWidth”（整数）和 “LineStyle”（整数）等参数，在图表上绘制连接密码形态摆动点的直线。我们使用 ObjectCreate 函数创建 “OBJ_TREND” 趋势线，如果创建成功，则使用 ObjectSetInteger 设置 “OBJPROP_COLOR”、“OBJPROP_STYLE”、“OBJPROP_WIDTH” 和 “OBJPROP_BACK”（true），使线条显示在K线图后方。

“DrawDottedLine” 函数为交易位绘制水平虚线，使用 “LineName”（字符串）、“StartTime”、“EndTime”（日期时间）、“LinePrice”（双精度浮点数）和 “LineColor”（颜色）等参数。我们使用 ObjectCreate 在固定价格处创建 OBJ_TREND 对象，并使用 ObjectSetInteger 设置 “OBJPROP_COLOR”、“OBJPROP_STYLE” 为 “STYLE_DOT”，“OBJPROP_WIDTH” 为 1，作为细微的标记。

“DrawTextLabel” 函数为摆动点或交易位放置文本标签，接受 “LabelName”、“LabelText”（字符串）、“LabelTime”（日期时间）、“LabelPrice”（双精度浮点数）、“TextColor”（颜色）、“FontSize”（整数）和 “IsAbove”（布尔值）等参数。我们使用 ObjectCreate 创建 OBJ_TEXT 对象，并使用 ObjectSetString 设置 “OBJPROP_TEXT” 和 “OBJPROP_FONT”（“Arial Bold”），使用 ObjectSetInteger 设置 “OBJPROP_COLOR”、“OBJPROP_FONTSIZE”、“OBJPROP_ANCHOR”（“ANCHOR_BOTTOM” 或 “ANCHOR_TOP”）和 “OBJPROP_ALIGN”（ALIGN_CENTER），以确保标注清晰可见。

有了这些变量和函数，我们可以进入 OnTick 事件处理程序，开始形态识别。但是，由于我们不需要在每个 tick 上处理任何内容，因此需要定义一个逻辑，使我们能够每根 K 线处理一次识别。

void OnTick () { static datetime LastProcessedBarTime = 0 ; datetime CurrentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (CurrentBarTime == LastProcessedBarTime) return ; LastProcessedBarTime = CurrentBarTime; }

在 OnTick 事件处理程序中，该程序作为 MetaTrader 5 平台上每当有新价格 tick 到达时执行的主事件处理程序，我们声明一个静态变量 “LastProcessedBarTime” 来跟踪最后处理过的 K 线时间戳，确保函数仅处理新 K 线以优化性能。

使用 iTime 函数，我们获取倒数第二根 K 线（最新的完整 K 线）的时间，并将其存储在 “CurrentBarTime” 中。然后，我们将 “CurrentBarTime” 与 “LastProcessedBarTime” 进行比较，以检查是否形成了新 K 线；如果两者相等，我们使用 return 语句退出函数，避免重复处理。

如果检测到新 K 线，我们将 “LastProcessedBarTime” 更新为 “CurrentBarTime”，允许函数继续执行后续逻辑，分析价格数据并检测密码形态。接下来，我们需要定义将帮助定义摆动点位的变量。

ArrayResize (SwingPoints, 0 ); int TotalBars = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int StartBarIndex = SwingHighCount; int EndBarIndex = TotalBars - SwingLowCount;

我们使用 ArrayResize 函数将 “SwingPoints” 数组的大小设置为 0 来清空该数组，确保每次新 K 线开始时都有一个全新的起点来存储新的摆动点。然后，我们使用 Bars 函数获取图表上 K 线的总数，并将结果存储在 “TotalBars” 中，该变量定义了要分析的历史数据范围。

为了聚焦于与摆动点检测相关的 K 线，我们将 “StartBarIndex” 设置为 “SwingHighCount” 的值，标记开始检查摆动点的最早 K 线，并将 “EndBarIndex” 计算为 “TotalBars” 减去 “SwingLowCount”，确保我们在最后几根 K 线之前停止，为确认摆动点预留足够的数据。

有了这些设置，我们可以循环遍历并收集摆动点数据。

for ( int BarIndex = EndBarIndex - 1 ; BarIndex >= StartBarIndex; BarIndex--) { bool IsSwingHigh = true ; bool IsSwingLow = true ; double CurrentBarHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , BarIndex); double CurrentBarLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , BarIndex); for ( int NeighborIndex = BarIndex - SwingHighCount; NeighborIndex <= BarIndex + SwingLowCount; NeighborIndex++) { if (NeighborIndex < 0 || NeighborIndex >= TotalBars || NeighborIndex == BarIndex) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , NeighborIndex) > CurrentBarHigh) IsSwingHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , NeighborIndex) < CurrentBarLow) IsSwingLow = false ; } if (IsSwingHigh || IsSwingLow) { SwingPoint NewSwing; NewSwing.TimeOfSwing = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , BarIndex); NewSwing.PriceAtSwing = IsSwingHigh ? CurrentBarHigh : CurrentBarLow; NewSwing.IsSwingHigh = IsSwingHigh; int CurrentArraySize = ArraySize (SwingPoints); ArrayResize (SwingPoints, CurrentArraySize + 1 ); SwingPoints[CurrentArraySize] = NewSwing; } }

在这里，我们实现摆动点检测逻辑，以识别密码形态的摆动高点和摆动低点。我们使用 for 循环从 “EndBarIndex - 1” 降序遍历到 “StartBarIndex”，“BarIndex” 跟踪当前 K 线。对于每根 K 线，我们将 “IsSwingHigh” 和 “IsSwingLow” 初始化为 true，假设该 K 线是摆动点，除非被证明不是，然后使用 iHigh 和 iLow 函数获取该 K 线的高点和低点价格，并将其存储在 “CurrentBarHigh” 和 “CurrentBarLow” 中。嵌套的 for 循环检查从 “BarIndex - SwingHighCount” 到 “BarIndex + SwingLowCount” 的相邻 K 线，使用 “NeighborIndex” 跳过无效索引或当前 K 线本身（使用 continue 语句）。

如果任何相邻 K 线的高点超过 “CurrentBarHigh” 或低点低于 “CurrentBarLow”（通过 iHigh 和 iLow），我们将 “IsSwingHigh” 或 “IsSwingLow” 相应地设置为 false。如果任何一个仍然为 true，我们创建一个名为 “NewSwing” 的 “SwingPoint” 实例，将从 iTime 获取的 K 线时间分配给 “TimeOfSwing”，根据 “IsSwingHigh” 将 “PriceAtSwing” 设置为 “CurrentBarHigh” 或 “CurrentBarLow”，并相应设置 “IsSwingHigh”。

然后，我们使用 “ArraySize” 函数获取 “SwingPoints” 的当前大小，使用 ArrayResize 将其扩大一个位置，并将 “NewSwing” 存储在新索引处的 “SwingPoints” 数组中，从而构建用于形态分析的摆动点集合。当我们使用 ArrayPrint(SwingPoints) 函数打印数据时，我们会得到以下结果。

有了这些数据，我们可以提取枢轴点；如果我们有足够的枢轴点，就可以分析并检测形态。以下是我们为实现这一目标而实施的逻辑。

int TotalSwingPoints = ArraySize (SwingPoints); if (TotalSwingPoints < 5 ) return ; SwingPoint PointX = SwingPoints[TotalSwingPoints - 5 ]; SwingPoint PointA = SwingPoints[TotalSwingPoints - 4 ]; SwingPoint PointB = SwingPoints[TotalSwingPoints - 3 ]; SwingPoint PointC = SwingPoints[TotalSwingPoints - 2 ]; SwingPoint PointD = SwingPoints[TotalSwingPoints - 1 ]; bool PatternFound = false ; string PatternDirection = "" ; if (PointX.IsSwingHigh && !PointA.IsSwingHigh && PointB.IsSwingHigh && !PointC.IsSwingHigh && PointD.IsSwingHigh) { double LegXA = PointX.PriceAtSwing - PointA.PriceAtSwing; if (LegXA > 0 ) { double LegAB = PointB.PriceAtSwing - PointA.PriceAtSwing; double LegBC = PointB.PriceAtSwing - PointC.PriceAtSwing; double LegXC = PointX.PriceAtSwing - PointC.PriceAtSwing; double LegCD = PointD.PriceAtSwing - PointC.PriceAtSwing; if (LegAB >= 0.382 * LegXA && LegAB <= 0.618 * LegXA && LegBC >= 1.272 * LegAB && LegBC <= 1.414 * LegAB && MathAbs (LegCD - 0.786 * LegXC) <= FibonacciTolerance * LegXC && PointD.PriceAtSwing > PointX.PriceAtSwing) { PatternFound = true ; PatternDirection = "Bearish" ; } } } else if (!PointX.IsSwingHigh && PointA.IsSwingHigh && !PointB.IsSwingHigh && PointC.IsSwingHigh && !PointD.IsSwingHigh) { double LegXA = PointA.PriceAtSwing - PointX.PriceAtSwing; if (LegXA > 0 ) { double LegAB = PointA.PriceAtSwing - PointB.PriceAtSwing; double LegBC = PointC.PriceAtSwing - PointB.PriceAtSwing; double LegXC = PointC.PriceAtSwing - PointX.PriceAtSwing; double LegCD = PointC.PriceAtSwing - PointD.PriceAtSwing; if (LegAB >= 0.382 * LegXA && LegAB <= 0.618 * LegXA && LegBC >= 1.272 * LegAB && LegBC <= 1.414 * LegAB && MathAbs (LegCD - 0.786 * LegXC) <= FibonacciTolerance * LegXC && PointD.PriceAtSwing < PointX.PriceAtSwing) { PatternFound = true ; PatternDirection = "Bullish" ; } } }

在这里，我们继续验证 密码形态，通过检查是否存在足够的摆动点，并分析最后五个点以确定形态是否形成。我们使用 ArraySize 函数确定 “SwingPoints” 数组中元素的数量，将其存储在 “TotalSwingPoints” 中；如果 “TotalSwingPoints” 小于 5，则使用 return 语句退出，因为密码形态需要五个点（X、A、B、C、D）。如果存在足够的点，我们从 “SwingPoints” 数组中将最后五个摆动点分别分配给 “PointX”、“PointA”、“PointB”、“PointC” 和 “PointD”，索引范围从 “TotalSwingPoints - 5” 到 “TotalSwingPoints - 1”，其中 “PointD” 是最近的点。

然后，我们将 “PatternFound” 初始化为 false，以跟踪是否检测到有效形态，并将 “PatternDirection” 初始化为空字符串，用于存储形态类型。要检查看跌密码形态，我们验证 “PointX.IsSwingHigh” 为 true，“PointA.IsSwingHigh” 为 false，“PointB.IsSwingHigh” 为 true，“PointC.IsSwingHigh” 为 false，“PointD.IsSwingHigh” 为 true，确保高-低-高-低-高的序列。

如果条件满足，我们计算各脚的长度：“LegXA” 为 “PointX.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointA.PriceAtSwing”（看跌形态为正），“LegAB” 为 “PointB.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointA.PriceAtSwing”，“LegBC” 为 “PointB.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointC.PriceAtSwing”，“LegXC” 为 “PointX.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointC.PriceAtSwing”，“LegCD” 为 “PointD.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointC.PriceAtSwing”。

我们验证斐波那契比率——确保 “LegAB” 是 “LegXA” 的 38.2% 至 61.8%，“LegBC” 是 “LegAB” 的 127.2% 至 141.4%，“LegCD” 使用 “MathAbs” 函数在 “LegXC” 的 78.6% 的 “FibonacciTolerance” 容差范围内，且 “PointD.PriceAtSwing” 超过 “PointX.PriceAtSwing”——如果所有条件都满足，则将 “PatternFound” 设置为 true，“PatternDirection” 设置为 “Bearish”（看跌）。

对于看涨密码形态，我们检查相反的序列：“PointX.IsSwingHigh” 为 false，“PointA.IsSwingHigh” 为 true，“PointB.IsSwingHigh” 为 false，“PointC.IsSwingHigh” 为 true，“PointD.IsSwingHigh” 为 false。

我们计算 “LegXA” 为 “PointA.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointX.PriceAtSwing”（看涨形态为正），“LegAB” 为 “PointA.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointB.PriceAtSwing”，“LegBC” 为 “PointC.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointB.PriceAtSwing”，“LegXC” 为 “PointC.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointX.PriceAtSwing”，“LegCD” 为 “PointC.PriceAtSwing” 减去 “PointD.PriceAtSwing”。

同样的斐波那契检查适用，但要求 “PointD.PriceAtSwing” 低于 “PointX.PriceAtSwing”，如果有效则将 “PatternFound” 更新为 true，“PatternDirection” 更新为 “Bullish”（看涨），从而启用后续的可视化和交易逻辑。如果发现形态，我们可以在图表上对其进行可视化。

if (PatternFound) { Print (PatternDirection, " Cypher pattern detected at " , TimeToString (PointD.TimeOfSwing, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )); string ObjectPrefix = "CY_" + IntegerToString (PointD.TimeOfSwing); color TriangleColor = (PatternDirection == "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(ObjectPrefix + "_Triangle1" , PointX.TimeOfSwing, PointX.PriceAtSwing, PointA.TimeOfSwing, PointA.PriceAtSwing, PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing, TriangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(ObjectPrefix + "_Triangle2" , PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing, PointC.TimeOfSwing, PointC.PriceAtSwing, PointD.TimeOfSwing, PointD.PriceAtSwing, TriangleColor, 2 , true , true ); }

当 “PatternFound” 为 true 时，我们继续处理检测到的密码形态的可视化。我们使用 Print 函数在专家日志中记录形态检测，输出 “PatternDirection”，后跟一条消息，表明检测到密码形态，时间由 TimeToString 函数使用 “PointD.TimeOfSwing” 和 “TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES” 标志进行格式化，以提高可读性。

为了组织图表对象，我们通过将 “CY_” 与通过 IntegerToString 函数获取的 “PointD.TimeOfSwing” 的字符串表示形式连接起来，创建一个唯一前缀 “ObjectPrefix”，确保每个形态的对象都有独特的名称。然后，我们使用三元运算符设置 “TriangleColor”，根据 “PatternDirection” 为 “Bullish” 形态分配 “clrBlue”（蓝色），为 “Bearish” 形态分配 “clrRed”（红色）。

对于可视化，我们调用 “DrawTriangle” 函数两次：第一次绘制名为 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_Triangle1’” 的三角形，连接 “PointX”、“PointA” 和 “PointB”，使用它们的 “TimeOfSwing” 和 “PriceAtSwing” 值；第二次绘制 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_Triangle2’”，连接 “PointB”、“PointC” 和 “PointD”，两者都使用 “TriangleColor”，线宽为 2，并设置填充和在蜡烛图后方绘制为 true，从而在图表上突出显示形态结构。以下是到目前为止我们实现的效果。

从图像中可以看出，我们能够正确地映射和可视化检测到的形态。现在我们需要继续绘制趋势线，使其在边界范围内完全可见，并为其添加标签，以便更容易识别这些水平。

DrawTrendLine(ObjectPrefix + "_Line_XA" , PointX.TimeOfSwing, PointX.PriceAtSwing, PointA.TimeOfSwing, PointA.PriceAtSwing, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(ObjectPrefix + "_Line_AB" , PointA.TimeOfSwing, PointA.PriceAtSwing, PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(ObjectPrefix + "_Line_BC" , PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing, PointC.TimeOfSwing, PointC.PriceAtSwing, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(ObjectPrefix + "_Line_CD" , PointC.TimeOfSwing, PointC.PriceAtSwing, PointD.TimeOfSwing, PointD.PriceAtSwing, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(ObjectPrefix + "_Line_XB" , PointX.TimeOfSwing, PointX.PriceAtSwing, PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(ObjectPrefix + "_Line_BD" , PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing, PointD.TimeOfSwing, PointD.PriceAtSwing, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); double LabelOffset = 15 * SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_Label_X" , "X" , PointX.TimeOfSwing, PointX.PriceAtSwing + (PointX.IsSwingHigh ? LabelOffset : -LabelOffset), clrBlack , 11 , PointX.IsSwingHigh); DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_Label_A" , "A" , PointA.TimeOfSwing, PointA.PriceAtSwing + (PointA.IsSwingHigh ? LabelOffset : -LabelOffset), clrBlack , 11 , PointA.IsSwingHigh); DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_Label_B" , "B" , PointB.TimeOfSwing, PointB.PriceAtSwing + (PointB.IsSwingHigh ? LabelOffset : -LabelOffset), clrBlack , 11 , PointB.IsSwingHigh); DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_Label_C" , "C" , PointC.TimeOfSwing, PointC.PriceAtSwing + (PointC.IsSwingHigh ? LabelOffset : -LabelOffset), clrBlack , 11 , PointC.IsSwingHigh); DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_Label_D" , "D" , PointD.TimeOfSwing, PointD.PriceAtSwing + (PointD.IsSwingHigh ? LabelOffset : -LabelOffset), clrBlack , 11 , PointD.IsSwingHigh); datetime CenterTime = (PointX.TimeOfSwing + PointB.TimeOfSwing) / 2 ; double CenterPrice = PointD.PriceAtSwing; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , ObjectPrefix + "_Label_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , CenterTime, CenterPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , ObjectPrefix + "_Label_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Cypher" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ObjectPrefix + "_Label_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ObjectPrefix + "_Label_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , ObjectPrefix + "_Label_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , ObjectPrefix + "_Label_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

我们继续进行可视化过程，以在图表上进一步展现密码形态。我们调用 “DrawTrendLine” 函数六次，绘制连接摆动点的黑色实线，每条线都以 “ObjectPrefix” 加上唯一后缀命名（例如 “_Line_XA”）。这些线条分别连接 “PointX” 至 “PointA”、“PointA” 至 “PointB”、“PointB” 至 “PointC”、“PointC” 至 “PointD”、“PointX” 至 “PointB” 以及 “PointB” 至 “PointD”，使用各点相应的 “TimeOfSwing” 和 “PriceAtSwing” 值，线宽为 2，并采用 STYLE_SOLID 样式，以清晰勾勒形态的结构。

接下来，我们为每个摆动点添加文本标签。我们通过 SymbolInfoDouble 函数配合 SYMBOL_POINT 参数获取交易品种的点值，然后将其乘以 15 得到 “LabelOffset”，以便恰当地定位标签。我们调用 “DrawTextLabel” 函数五次，为 “PointX”、“PointA”、“PointB”、“PointC” 和 “PointD” 添加标签，标签名称采用 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_Label_X’” 等格式，文本内容分别为 “X”、“A”、“B”、“C”、“D”。每个标签使用该点的 “TimeOfSwing” 和 “PriceAtSwing”，并根据 “LabelOffset” 进行调整（当 “IsSwingHigh” 为 true 时加上偏移量，为 false 时减去偏移量），颜色设为 “clrBlack”（黑色），字体大小为 11，“IsSwingHigh” 决定标签位于点的上方还是下方。

最后，我们创建一个中央标签来标识形态。我们通过将 “PointX.TimeOfSwing” 与 “PointB.TimeOfSwing” 取平均值来计算 “CenterTime”，并将 “CenterPrice” 设为 “PointD.PriceAtSwing”。我们使用 ObjectCreate 函数在这些坐标处创建一个类型为 “OBJ_TEXT” 的文本对象，名称为 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_Label_Center’”。如果创建成功，我们使用 “ObjectSetString” 将 “OBJPROP_TEXT” 设置为 “密码”，“OBJPROP_FONT” 设置为 “Arial Bold”；使用 ObjectSetInteger 将 “OBJPROP_COLOR” 设置为 “clrBlack”，“OBJPROP_FONTSIZE” 设置为 11，“OBJPROP_ALIGN” 设置为 “ALIGN_CENTER”，从而在图表上清晰地标记该形态。编译后，我们得到以下结果。

从图像中可以看出，我们已经为形态添加了边框和标签，使其更加直观且易于理解。接下来我们需要做的是确定该形态的交易位置。

datetime LineStartTime = PointD.TimeOfSwing; datetime LineEndTime = PointD.TimeOfSwing + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * 2 ; double EntryPrice, StopLossPrice, TakeProfitPrice, TakeProfit1Level, TakeProfit2Level, TakeProfit3Level, TradeDistance; if (PatternDirection == "Bullish" ) { EntryPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); StopLossPrice = PointX.PriceAtSwing; TakeProfitPrice = PointC.PriceAtSwing; TakeProfit3Level = PointC.PriceAtSwing; TradeDistance = TakeProfit3Level - EntryPrice; TakeProfit1Level = EntryPrice + TradeDistance / 3 ; TakeProfit2Level = EntryPrice + 2 * TradeDistance / 3 ; } else { EntryPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); StopLossPrice = PointX.PriceAtSwing; TakeProfitPrice = PointC.PriceAtSwing; TakeProfit3Level = PointC.PriceAtSwing; TradeDistance = EntryPrice - TakeProfit3Level; TakeProfit1Level = EntryPrice - TradeDistance / 3 ; TakeProfit2Level = EntryPrice - 2 * TradeDistance / 3 ; } DrawDottedLine(ObjectPrefix + "_EntryLine" , LineStartTime, EntryPrice, LineEndTime, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(ObjectPrefix + "_TP1Line" , LineStartTime, TakeProfit1Level, LineEndTime, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(ObjectPrefix + "_TP2Line" , LineStartTime, TakeProfit2Level, LineEndTime, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(ObjectPrefix + "_TP3Line" , LineStartTime, TakeProfit3Level, LineEndTime, clrDarkGreen ); datetime LabelTime = LineEndTime + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) / 2 ; string EntryLabelText = (PatternDirection == "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; EntryLabelText += DoubleToString (EntryPrice, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_EntryLabel" , EntryLabelText, LabelTime, EntryPrice, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string TP1LabelText = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TakeProfit1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_TP1Label" , TP1LabelText, LabelTime, TakeProfit1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string TP2LabelText = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TakeProfit2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_TP2Label" , TP2LabelText, LabelTime, TakeProfit2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string TP3LabelText = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TakeProfit3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextLabel(ObjectPrefix + "_TP3Label" , TP3LabelText, LabelTime, TakeProfit3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

在这里，我们继续通过绘制虚线和标签来可视化密码形态的交易位置。我们将 “LineStartTime” 设置为 “PointD.TimeOfSwing”，并利用 PeriodSeconds 函数乘以 2 计算出超出该点两根 K 线的时间，作为 “LineEndTime”，从而定义水平线的时间范围。

对于 “Bullish”（看涨）形态（当 “PatternDirection” 为 “Bullish” 时），我们通过 SymbolInfoDouble 配合 SYMBOL_ASK 获取当前的卖出价作为 “EntryPrice”（入场价），将 “StopLossPrice”（止损价）设为 “PointX.PriceAtSwing”，将 “TakeProfitPrice” 和 “TakeProfit3Level” 设为 “PointC.PriceAtSwing”。然后计算 “TradeDistance” 为 “TakeProfit3Level” 减去 “EntryPrice”，并分别以 “EntryPrice” 加上 “TradeDistance” 的三分之一和三分之二，计算得出 “TakeProfit1Level” 和 “TakeProfit2Level”。

对于看跌形态，我们使用 SYMBOL_BID 作为 “EntryPrice”，类似地设置 “StopLossPrice” 和 “TakeProfit3Level”，计算 “TradeDistance” 为 “EntryPrice” 减去 “TakeProfit3Level”，并从 “EntryPrice” 中减去 “TradeDistance” 的三分之一和三分之二，分别得出 “TakeProfit1Level” 和 “TakeProfit2Level”。

然后，我们调用 “DrawDottedLine” 函数四次来绘制水平线：在 “EntryPrice” 处绘制 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_EntryLine’”，颜色为 “clrMagenta”（洋红色）；在 “TakeProfit1Level”、“TakeProfit2Level” 和 “TakeProfit3Level” 处分别绘制 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_TP1Line’”、“ObjectPrefix + ‘_TP2Line’” 和 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_TP3Line’”，颜色依次为 “clrForestGreen”（森林绿）、“clrGreen”（绿色）和 “clrDarkGreen”（深绿色），时间范围从 “LineStartTime” 到 “LineEndTime”。

为了添加标签，我们将 “LabelTime” 设置为 “LineEndTime” 加上使用 “PeriodSeconds” 计算的半根 K 线时长。我们根据 “PatternDirection” 创建 “EntryLabelText”，内容为 "BUY "（买入）或 "SELL "（卖出），并附加上使用 “DoubleToString” 和 “_Digits” 格式化的 “EntryPrice”，然后在 “EntryPrice” 处调用 “DrawTextLabel” 创建 “ObjectPrefix + ‘_EntryLabel’”，颜色为 “clrMagenta”。

类似地，我们定义 “TP1LabelText”、“TP2LabelText” 和 “TP3LabelText”，分别包含格式化后的 “TakeProfit1Level”、“TakeProfit2Level” 和 “TakeProfit3Level” 价格。我们在各自的水平上为每个标签调用 “DrawTextLabel”，颜色分别为 “clrForestGreen”、“clrGreen” 和 “clrDarkGreen”，字体大小均为 11，且均位于价格上方，从而增强交易位的清晰度。结果如下。

看跌形态：

看涨形态：

从图像中可以看出，我们已经正确地绘制了交易位置。现在我们需要做的就是启动实际交易仓位，仅此而已。

if (TradingEnabled && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { bool TradeSuccessful = (PatternDirection == "Bullish" ) ? obj_Trade.Buy(TradeVolume, _Symbol , EntryPrice, StopLossPrice, TakeProfitPrice, "Cypher Buy" ) : obj_Trade.Sell(TradeVolume, _Symbol , EntryPrice, StopLossPrice, TakeProfitPrice, "Cypher Sell" ); if (TradeSuccessful) Print (PatternDirection, " order opened successfully." ); else Print (PatternDirection, " order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } ChartRedraw ();

在这里，我们实现了交易逻辑，以便在满足条件时执行密码形态的交易。我们检查 “TradingEnabled” 是否为 true，并使用 PositionSelect 函数配合 _Symbol 参数确认当前交易品种没有已开持仓，确保仅在允许交易且不存在冲突持仓时才下单。如果两个条件都满足，我们使用三元运算符根据 “PatternDirection” 下达交易：对于 “Bullish”（看涨）形态，我们调用 “obj_Trade.Buy” 函数，参数为 “TradeVolume”、_Symbol、“EntryPrice”、“StopLossPrice”、“TakeProfitPrice” 和注释 “密码 Buy”；对于看跌形态，我们调用 “obj_Trade.Sell”，使用相同的参数但注释为 “密码 Sell”，并将结果存储在 “TradeSuccessful” 中。

然后，我们使用 Print 函数记录交易结果，如果 “TradeSuccessful” 为 true，则输出 “PatternDirection” 和 “订单成功开仓。”；如果为 false，则输出 “订单失败：” 以及来自 “obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription” 的错误描述。最后，我们调用 ChartRedraw 函数强制 MetaTrader 5 图表更新，确保所有绘制的对象（如三角形、线条和标签）立即对用户可见。

最后，我们只需在移除程序时从图表上删除这些形态。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "CY_" ); }

在 OnDeinit 事件处理程序中，我们使用 ObjectsDeleteAll 函数删除所有以前缀 “CY_” 开头的图表对象，确保所有与密码形态相关的可视化元素（如三角形、趋势线和标签）都被清除，从而在系统不再活动时保持工作区整洁。编译完成后，我们得到了以下结果。

从图像中可以看出，我们已经绘制了密码形态，并且能够在形态确认后相应地进行交易，因此实现了我们识别、绘制和交易该形态的目标。剩下的事情就是对该程序进行回测，这将在下一节中处理。





回测与优化

在初始回测阶段，我们发现了一个关键问题：系统容易出现形态重绘（Repainting）。当密码形态在某根 K 线上看似有效，但随后随着新价格数据的到来而发生变化或消失时，就会发生重绘，这导致交易信号不可靠。这个问题引发了误报，即根据后来被证明无效的形态执行了交易，从而对收益产生负面影响。以下是我们要说明的示例。

为了解决这个问题，我们实施了形态锁定机制，使用全局变量 “g_patternFormationBar” 和 “g_lockedPatternX” 在检测到形态时锁定形态，并在下一根 K 线上确认，确保 X 摆动点保持一致。这一修复显著减少了重绘现象，后续测试也证实了这一点——形态检测更加稳定，无效交易更少。以下是用于锁定形态的示例代码片段，确保我们等待形态稳定后再进行交易。

g_patternFormationBar = CurrentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = PointX.TimeOfSwing; Print ( "Cypher pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , CurrentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ;

我们添加确认逻辑，始终等待形态被确认并额外保持稳定一根 K 线，从而避免过早进入仓位，之后才发现这仅仅是形态形成的开始。添加形态锁定后，我们可以看到问题已得到解决。

经过修正和全面回测后，我们得到以下结果。

回测结果图形：

回测报告：





结论

综上所述，我们成功开发了一个能够精准检测和交易密码谐波形态的 MQL5 EA。通过整合摆动点检测、基于斐波那契比率的验证、全面的可视化以及防止重绘的形态锁定机制，我们构建了一个能够动态适应市场环境的稳健系统。

免责声明：本文仅用于教学目的。交易涉及重大的财务风险，市场状况可能不可预测。虽然本文概述的策略为谐波交易提供了结构化的方法，但并不能保证盈利。在实盘环境中部署该程序之前，进行全面回测和恰当的风险管理至关重要。

通过实施这些技术，您可以精进您的谐波形态交易技能，提升您技术分析的能力，并推动您的算法交易策略向前发展。祝您在交易之旅中好运！