Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 16): Midnight Range Breakout with Break of Structure (BoS) Price Action

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 15), we automated a trading strategy leveraging the Cypher harmonic pattern to capture market reversals. Now, in Part 16, we focus on automating the Midnight Range Breakout with Break of Structure strategy in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), developing an Expert Advisor that identifies the midnight to 6 AM price range, detects Break of Structure (BoS), and executes trades. We will cover the following topics:

By the end of this article, you will have a fully functional MQL5 program that visualizes key price levels, confirms breakouts, and executes trades with defined risk parameters—let us begin!





Understanding the Midnight Range Breakout with Break of Structure Strategy

The Midnight Range Breakout with Break of Structure strategy capitalizes on the low-volatility price range formed between midnight and 6 AM, using the highest and lowest prices as breakout levels, while requiring Break of Structure confirmation to validate trade signals. Break of Structure identifies trend shifts by detecting when the price surpasses a swing high (bullish) or falls below a swing low (bearish), filtering out false breakouts and aligning trades with market momentum. This approach suits markets during session transitions, such as London’s opening, or any other of your liking. Still, it requires timezone alignment and caution during high-impact news events to avoid whipsaws.

Our implementation plan will involve creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor to automate the strategy by calculating the midnight to 6 AM range, monitoring for breakouts within a set time window, and confirming them with Break of Structure on a specified timeframe, usually 5, 10, or 15 minutes, so we will have this in input so the user can choose dynamically. The system will execute trades with stop-loss and take-profit levels derived from the range, visualize key levels on the chart for clarity, and ensure robust risk management to maintain consistent performance across market conditions. In a nutshell, this is what we mean.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; double maximum_price = - DBL_MAX ; double minimum_price = DBL_MAX ; datetime maximum_time, minimum_time; bool isHaveDailyRange_Prices = false ; bool isHaveRangeBreak = false ; bool isTakenTrade = false ; #define RECTANGLE_PREFIX "RANGE RECTANGLE " #define UPPER_LINE_PREFIX "UPPER LINE " #define LOWER_LINE_PREFIX "LOWER LINE " input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_bos = PERIOD_M5 ;

Here, we begin implementing the strategy by setting up the foundational components of the program. We include the <Trade/Trade.mqh> library to enable trade operations and instantiate the "CTrade" class as the "obj_Trade" object, which will handle trade execution, such as opening buy or sell positions with specified parameters.

We define several global variables to track critical data for the strategy. The "maximum_price" and "minimum_price" variables, initialized to -DBL_MAX and DBL_MAX respectively, store the highest and lowest prices within the midnight to 6 AM range, allowing us to identify the range boundaries. The "maximum_time" and "minimum_time" variables, of type datetime, record the times when these extreme prices occur, which is essential for visualizing the range on the chart. We also use boolean flags: "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" to indicate whether the daily range has been calculated, "isHaveRangeBreak" to track if a breakout has occurred, and "isTakenTrade" to ensure only one trade is taken per day, preventing overtrading.

To facilitate chart visualization, we define constants for object naming: "RECTANGLE_PREFIX" as "RANGE RECTANGLE ", "UPPER_LINE_PREFIX" as "UPPER LINE ", and "LOWER_LINE_PREFIX" as "LOWER LINE ". These prefixes ensure unique names for chart objects like rectangles and lines, which will mark the range and breakout levels, making the strategy’s actions visually clear. Additionally, we introduce a user input parameter, "timeframe_bos", set to PERIOD_M5 by default, allowing traders to specify the timeframe for Break of Structure analysis, such as the 5-minute chart, to detect swing highs and lows. With that, we are all set. What need to do is define two functions to enable us to control trading instances between new days and new bars.

bool isNewBar(){ static int prevBars = 0 ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (prevBars==currBars) return ( false ); prevBars = currBars; return ( true ); } bool isNewDay(){ bool newDay = false ; MqlDateTime Str_DateTime; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),Str_DateTime); static int prevDay = 0 ; int currDay = Str_DateTime.day; if (prevDay == currDay){ newDay = false ; } else if (prevDay != currDay){ Print ( "WE HAVE A NEW DAY WITH DATE " ,currDay); prevDay = currDay; newDay = true ; } return (newDay); }

Here, we implement the "isNewBar" and "isNewDay" functions to synchronize our Midnight Range Breakout with the Break of Structure strategy in MQL5 with market timing. In "isNewBar", we track bar counts using a static "prevBars" and the iBars function with _Symbol and _Period, returning true when a new bar forms to trigger price updates. In "isNewDay", we use a MqlDateTime structure, the TimeToStruct function with TimeCurrent, and a static "prevDay" to detect new days, resetting range calculations when "currDay" changes, logging via Print. Armed with these functions, we can define the logic directly in the OnTick event handler.

void OnTick (){ static datetime midnight = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); static datetime sixAM = midnight + 6 * 3600 ; static datetime scanBarTime = sixAM + 1 * PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); static double midnight_price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); static datetime validBreakTime_start = scanBarTime; static datetime validBreakTime_end = midnight + ( 6 + 5 ) * 3600 ; if (isNewDay()){ midnight = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); sixAM = midnight + 6 * 3600 ; scanBarTime = sixAM + 1 * PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); midnight_price = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); Print ( "Midnight price = " ,midnight_price, ", Time = " ,midnight); validBreakTime_start = scanBarTime; validBreakTime_end = midnight + ( 6 + 5 ) * 3600 ; maximum_price = - DBL_MAX ; minimum_price = DBL_MAX ; isHaveDailyRange_Prices = false ; isHaveRangeBreak = false ; isTakenTrade = false ; } }

Here, we develop the core logic of our strategy within the OnTick function, the main event handler in our program that executes on every price tick. We initialize static variables to track critical timings: "midnight" stores the current day’s start time using the iTime function with _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, and index 0; "sixAM" is calculated by adding 6 hours (21,600 seconds) to "midnight"; "scanBarTime" sets the time of the next bar after 6 AM using the PeriodSeconds function with "_Period"; and "midnight_price" captures the day’s closing price at midnight via the iClose function. We also define "validBreakTime_start" as "scanBarTime" and "validBreakTime_end" as 11 AM (midnight plus 11 hours) to establish a time window for valid breakouts.

When a new trading day begins, detected by our "isNewDay" function, we update these timing variables to reflect the new day’s data, ensuring our range calculations remain current. We reset "midnight", "sixAM", "scanBarTime", and "midnight_price" using the same iTime and iClose functions, and log the midnight details with the Print function for debugging. We also reset "validBreakTime_start" and "validBreakTime_end" for the new breakout window, and reinitialized "maximum_price" to "-DBL_MAX", "minimum_price" to "DBL_MAX", and the flags "isHaveDailyRange_Prices", "isHaveRangeBreak", and "isTakenTrade" to false, preparing the EA to calculate fresh midnight to 6 AM range and monitor for new breakouts. We can now check the calculation of the time ranges.

if (isNewBar()){ datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == scanBarTime && !isHaveDailyRange_Prices){ Print ( "WE HAVE ENOUGH BARS DATA FOR DOCUMENTATION. MAKE THE EXTRACTION" ); int total_bars = int ((sixAM - midnight)/ PeriodSeconds ( _Period ))+ 1 ; Print ( "Total Bars for scan = " ,total_bars); int highest_price_bar_index = - 1 ; int lowest_price_bar_index = - 1 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<=total_bars ; i++){ double open_i = open(i); double close_i = close(i); double highest_price_i = (open_i > close_i) ? open_i : close_i; double lowest_price_i = (open_i < close_i) ? open_i : close_i; if (highest_price_i > maximum_price){ maximum_price = highest_price_i; highest_price_bar_index = i; maximum_time = time(i); } if (lowest_price_i < minimum_price){ minimum_price = lowest_price_i; lowest_price_bar_index = i; minimum_time = time(i); } } Print ( "Maximum Price = " ,maximum_price, ", Bar index = " ,highest_price_bar_index, ", Time = " ,maximum_time); Print ( "Minimum Price = " ,minimum_price, ", Bar index = " ,lowest_price_bar_index, ", Time = " ,minimum_time); isHaveDailyRange_Prices = true ; } }

To calculate the midnight to 6 AM price range when a new bar forms, we use the "isNewBar" function to check for a new bar, then retrieve the bar’s time with iTime for _Symbol, _Period, index 0, storing it in "currentBarTime". If "currentBarTime" equals "scanBarTime" and "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" is false, we log the range scan starting with Print, compute "total_bars" using PeriodSeconds for _Period, and loop through bars to find the highest and lowest prices with "open" and "close" functions, updating "maximum_price", "minimum_price", "maximum_time", "minimum_time", and their indices. We log results and set "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" to true, enabling breakout monitoring.

For simplicity, we used predefined functions to get the prices and they are as follows.

double open( int index){ return ( iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double high( int index){ return ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double low( int index){ return ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double close( int index){ return ( iClose ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} datetime time( int index){ return ( iTime ( _Symbol , _Period ,index));} double high( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iHigh ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));} double low( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iLow ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));} datetime time( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf_bos){ return ( iTime ( _Symbol ,tf_bos,index));}

We implement helper functions to efficiently retrieve price and time data by defining the "open", "high", "low", "close", and "time" functions, each taking an "index" parameter, to fetch data for the current timeframe using iOpen, "iHigh", "iLow", "iClose", and iTime respectively, with "_Symbol" and _Period as inputs, returning the corresponding open price, high price, low price, close price, or bar time for the specified bar index.

Additionally, we overload the "high", "low", and "time" functions to accept an ENUM_TIMEFRAMES "tf_bos" parameter, enabling us to retrieve the high price, low price, or bar time for the Break of Structure timeframe using "iHigh", "iLow", and "iTime" with _Symbol and "tf_bos". Since we did define the range, let us visualize it on the chart. For that, we will need to define some extra helper functions too.

void create_Rectangle( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } void create_Line( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, int width, color clr, string text){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_TREND , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); long scale = 0 ; if (! ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 ,scale)){ Print ( "UNABLE TO GET THE CHART SCALE. DEFAULT OF " ,scale, " IS CONSIDERED" ); } int fontsize = 11 ; if (scale== 0 ){fontsize= 5 ;} else if (scale== 1 ){fontsize= 6 ;} else if (scale== 2 ){fontsize= 7 ;} else if (scale== 3 ){fontsize= 9 ;} else if (scale== 4 ){fontsize= 11 ;} else if (scale== 5 ){fontsize= 13 ;} string txt = " Right Price" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONT , "Calibri" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

To visualize the range, we define two functions. In the "create_Rectangle" function, we draw a filled rectangle to represent the midnight to 6 AM price range, using parameters "objName", "time1", "price1", "time2", "price2", and "clr" for customization. We first check if the object doesn’t exist using the ObjectFind function with chart ID 0, ensuring we avoid duplicates.

If absent, we create the rectangle with ObjectCreate using OBJ_RECTANGLE, setting its coordinates with ObjectSetInteger for OBJPROP_TIME and ObjectSetDouble for "OBJPROP_PRICE". We enable color filling with "ObjectSetInteger" for "OBJPROP_FILL", set the rectangle’s color, and ensure it appears in the foreground by setting "OBJPROP_BACK" to false, followed by a ChartRedraw to update the chart display.

In the "create_Line" function, we draw a trend line with a descriptive text label to mark range boundaries, accepting parameters "objName", "time1", "price1", "time2", "price2", "width", "clr", and "text". We verify the line’s absence with "ObjectFind", then create it using "ObjectCreate" with OBJ_TREND, configuring coordinates, line width, and color via "ObjectSetInteger" and "ObjectSetDouble". To ensure readable text, we retrieve the chart scale with "ChartGetInteger", logging any failures with "Print", and adjust the font size dynamically based on the scale (from 5 to 13).

We create a text object with "ObjectCreate" using "OBJ_TEXT", named "objNameDescr", and set its properties with "ObjectSetInteger" for color, font size, and left anchor, and ObjectSetString for the "Calibri" font and price text, before redrawing the chart with "ChartRedraw". With these functions, we can call them when we define the ranges.

create_Rectangle(RECTANGLE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (maximum_time),maximum_time,maximum_price,minimum_time,minimum_price, clrBlue ); create_Line(UPPER_LINE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (midnight),midnight,maximum_price,sixAM,maximum_price, 3 , clrBlack , DoubleToString (maximum_price, _Digits )); create_Line(LOWER_LINE_PREFIX+ TimeToString (midnight),midnight,minimum_price,sixAM,minimum_price, 3 , clrRed , DoubleToString (minimum_price, _Digits ));

We complete the visualization of the midnight to 6 AM price range by calling "create_Rectangle" with "RECTANGLE_PREFIX+TimeToString(maximum_time)", "maximum_time", "maximum_price", "minimum_time", "minimum_price", and "clrBlue" to draw a rectangle marking the range. We then use "create_Line" twice: first for the upper line with "UPPER_LINE_PREFIX+TimeToString(midnight)", "midnight", "maximum_price", "sixAM", width 3, "clrBlack", and "DoubleToString(maximum_price,_Digits)"; and second for the lower line with "LOWER_LINE_PREFIX", "minimum_price", "clrRed", and matching parameters. Here is the current outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have accurately visualized the range. The next thing that we need to do is track that there is a break within a predefined time range and visualize it on the chart too. We will need a custom function to show the break on the chart.

void drawBreakPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); if (direction > 0 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); if (direction < 0 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); string txt = " Break" ; string objNameDescr = objName + txt; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objNameDescr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + txt); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we define the "drawBreakPoint" function to visually mark breakout points. Using parameters "objName", "time", "price", "arrCode", "clr", and "direction", we create an arrow with ObjectCreate and OBJ_ARROW if absent via ObjectFind, setting its style, color, and font size 12 with "ObjectSetInteger", anchoring to "ANCHOR_TOP" or "ANCHOR_BOTTOM" based on "direction".

We add a text label " Break" with "ObjectCreate" and "OBJ_TEXT", named "objNameDescr", configuring color, font size, and anchor (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER or ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER) using "ObjectSetInteger" and ObjectSetString. We finalize with "ChartRedraw" to display these markers, ensuring clear breakout visualization. We can now use this function to visualize the breakpoints on the chart.

double barClose = close( 1 ); datetime barTime = time( 1 ); if (barClose > maximum_price && isHaveDailyRange_Prices && !isHaveRangeBreak && barTime >= validBreakTime_start && barTime <= validBreakTime_end ){ Print ( "CLOSE Price broke the HIGH range. " ,barClose, " > " ,maximum_price); isHaveRangeBreak = true ; drawBreakPoint( TimeToString (barTime),barTime,barClose, 234 , clrBlack ,- 1 ); } else if (barClose < minimum_price && isHaveDailyRange_Prices && !isHaveRangeBreak && barTime >= validBreakTime_start && barTime <= validBreakTime_end ){ Print ( "CLOSE Price broke the LOW range. " ,barClose, " < " ,minimum_price); isHaveRangeBreak = true ; drawBreakPoint( TimeToString (barTime),barTime,barClose, 233 , clrBlue , 1 ); }

To detect and visualize the valid breakouts, we fetch the previous bar’s close with "close(1)" into "barClose" and time with "time(1)" into "barTime". If "barClose" exceeds "maximum_price", "isHaveDailyRange_Prices" is true, "isHaveRangeBreak" is false, and "barTime" is within "validBreakTime_start" to "validBreakTime_end", we log the high breakout with "Print", set "isHaveRangeBreak" to true, and call "drawBreakPoint" with "TimeToString(barTime)", "barClose", arrow 234, "clrBlack", and -1.

If "barClose" is below "minimum_price" under the same conditions, we log the low breakout, set "isHaveRangeBreak", and call "drawBreakPoint" with arrow 233, "clrBlue", and 1. This marks valid breakouts. We used the MQL5 predefined arrows, specifically 233 and 23 as you can see below, but you can use any of your liking.

When we run the program, we have the following output.

From the image, we can see that we can accurately identify and visualize the break. What we need to do next is define the structure shift and its break logic. We will thus need a function to draw the identified swing point.

void drawSwingPoint( string objName, datetime time, double price, int arrCode, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrCode); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP );} if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM );} string text = "BoS" ; string objName_Descr = objName + text; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time,price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " +text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We implement the "drawSwingPoint" function to mark swing highs and lows that have been identified. Using parameters "objName", "time", "price", "arrCode", "clr", and "direction", we verify absence with ObjectFind, create an arrow with ObjectCreate using OBJ_ARROW, and set style, color, and font size 10 via ObjectSetInteger, anchoring to "ANCHOR_TOP" for lows or "ANCHOR_BOTTOM" for highs. We add a "BoS" text label with "ObjectCreate" using "OBJ_TEXT", configuring color, font size, and anchor (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER or ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER) via "ObjectSetInteger" and "ObjectSetString". We call ChartRedraw to display these markers, highlighting key swing points. With this function, we then continue to structure the logic for swing point identification.

if (isHaveDailyRange_Prices){ static bool isNewBar_bos = false ; int currBars = iBars ( _Symbol ,timeframe_bos); static int prevBars = currBars; if (prevBars == currBars){isNewBar_bos = false ;} else if (prevBars != currBars){isNewBar_bos = true ; prevBars = currBars;} const int length = 4 ; int right_index, left_index; int curr_bar = length; bool isSwingHigh = true , isSwingLow = true ; static double swing_H = - 1.0 , swing_L = - 1.0 ; if (isNewBar_bos){ for ( int a= 1 ; a<=length; a++){ right_index = curr_bar - a; left_index = curr_bar + a; if ( (high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) <= high(right_index,timeframe_bos)) || (high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) < high(left_index,timeframe_bos)) ){ isSwingHigh = false ; } if ( (low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) >= low(right_index,timeframe_bos)) || (low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos) > low(left_index,timeframe_bos)) ){ isSwingLow = false ; } } if (isSwingHigh){ swing_H = high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos); Print ( "WE DO HAVE A SWING HIGH @ BAR INDEX " ,curr_bar, " H: " ,high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)); drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)),time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos),high(curr_bar,timeframe_bos), 77 , clrBlue ,- 1 ); } if (isSwingLow){ swing_L = low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos); Print ( "WE DO HAVE A SWING LOW @ BAR INDEX " ,curr_bar, " L: " ,low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)); drawSwingPoint( TimeToString (time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos)),time(curr_bar,timeframe_bos),low(curr_bar,timeframe_bos), 77 , clrRed ,+ 1 ); } } }

If we have the daily prices, meaning we have the daily range already defined, we track new bars on the Break of Structure timeframe using a static "isNewBar_bos" flag, comparing the current bar count from iBars with _Symbol and "timeframe_bos" against a static "prevBars", updating "isNewBar_bos" to true and "prevBars" when a new bar forms.

When "isNewBar_bos" is true, we analyze the bar at index "curr_bar" (set to "length" = 4) for swings, checking "length" bars on either side using "right_index" and "left_index". We use "high" and "low" functions with "timeframe_bos" to compare the current bar’s high and low against neighboring bars, setting "isSwingHigh" or "isSwingLow" to false if not the highest or lowest.

If "isSwingHigh", we store the price in "swing_H", log it with "Print", and call "drawSwingPoint" with "TimeToString", the bar’s time, price, arrow code 77, "clrBlue", and -1; if "isSwingLow", we update "swing_L", log, and call "drawSwingPoint" with "clrRed" and +1. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, you can see that we draw the swing points. The next thing that we need to do is track the break of the swing points meaning a structure shift and so a break of structure. To visualize these again, we will need a custom function as follows.

void drawBreakLevel( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, int direction){ if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,objName) < 0 ){ ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ,time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ,price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ,time2); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); string text = "Break" ; string objName_Descr = objName + text; ObjectCreate ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); if (direction > 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text+ " " ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); } if (direction < 0 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text+ " " ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,objName_Descr, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We just define the "drawBreakLevel" function to visualize the break of the structure. We use a similar logic for the visualization just as we did with the prior visualization functions, so we wont invest much time explaining what everything does. We will use this function to visualize the levels.

double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if (swing_H > 0 && Ask > swing_H){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ BUY SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING HIGH" ); int swing_H_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double high_sel = high(i,timeframe_bos); if (high_sel == swing_H){ swing_H_index = i; Print ( "BREAK HIGH FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_H_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), clrBlue ,- 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask,minimum_price,maximum_price); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_H = - 1.0 ; return ; } if (swing_L > 0 && Bid < swing_L){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ SELL SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING LOW" ); int swing_L_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double low_sel = low(i,timeframe_bos); if (low_sel == swing_L){ swing_L_index = i; Print ( "BREAK LOW FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_L_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), clrRed ,+ 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid,maximum_price,minimum_price); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_L = - 1.0 ; return ; }

Here, we implement trade execution logic when we have a valid breakout. We get normalized "Ask" and "Bid" prices using SymbolInfoDouble and NormalizeDouble with _Symbol and _Digits.

If "swing_H" is positive and "Ask" exceeds "swing_H", we log with "Print", find the swing high index with "high" and "timeframe_bos", mark it with "drawBreakLevel" using TimeToString and "time", and call "obj_Trade.Buy" with 0.01 lots, "minimum_price" stop-loss, and "maximum_price" take-profit if "isTakenTrade" is false, setting it true and resetting "swing_H".

If "swing_L" is positive and "Bid" falls below "swing_L", we log, find the swing low index with "low", mark with "drawBreakLevel", and call "obj_Trade.Sell", resetting "swing_L". We exit with "return" after each trade for precise Break of Structure trading. Here is the outcome.

We are now able to open trades for the confirmed setups. However, what about when there is a breakout that happens but it is not within the range. That is price pushes higher or lower from the range boundaries. We need to wait till the price comes back within the range for us to consider the break as valid. To achieve that, we will need to get the maximum and minimum range prices and add them for a firmer restriction to avoid false signals.

if (swing_H > 0 && Ask > swing_H && swing_H <= maximum_price && swing_H >= minimum_price ){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ BUY SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING HIGH WITHIN RANGE" ); int swing_H_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double high_sel = high(i,timeframe_bos); if (high_sel == swing_H){ swing_H_index = i; Print ( "BREAK HIGH FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_H_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),high(swing_H_index,timeframe_bos), clrBlue ,- 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Buy( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Ask, minimum_price,maximum_price ); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_H = - 1.0 ; return ; } if (swing_L > 0 && Bid < swing_L && swing_L <= maximum_price && swing_L >= minimum_price ){ Print ( "$$$$$$$$$ SELL SIGNAL NOW. BREAK OF SWING LOW WITHIN RANGE" ); int swing_L_index = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=length* 2 + 1000 ; i++){ double low_sel = low(i,timeframe_bos); if (low_sel == swing_L){ swing_L_index = i; Print ( "BREAK LOW FOUND @ BAR INDEX " ,swing_L_index); break ; } } drawBreakLevel( TimeToString (time( 0 ,timeframe_bos)),time(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), time( 0 ,timeframe_bos),low(swing_L_index,timeframe_bos), clrRed ,+ 1 ); if (isTakenTrade == false ){ obj_Trade.Sell( 0.01 , _Symbol ,Bid, maximum_price,minimum_price ); isTakenTrade = true ; } swing_L = - 1.0 ; return ; }

We are okay by discarding false signals and we can see that we can open trades for a confirmed setup, hence achieving our objective of identifying, visualizing, and trading the strategy setup. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have built a MQL5 Expert Advisor that automates the Midnight Range Breakout with Break of Structure strategy, trading breakouts within the midnight range confirmed by current-day swing points. With precise range detection and visualization, you can advance it more and define some more strategies to make it robust and geared towards your trading style.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading involves substantial financial risks, and market volatility can lead to losses. Comprehensive backtesting and prudent risk management are essential before using this Expert Advisor in live markets.

By mastering these techniques, you can advance your algorithmic trading skills and approach markets with greater confidence. Best of luck in your trading journey!