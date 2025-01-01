- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
SellStop
지정된 매개변수를 사용하여 판매 중지 유형(현재 시장 가격보다 낮은 가격으로 판매)의 지정가 주문을 발주합니다.
|
bool SellStop(
매개변수
볼륨
[in] 요청된 주문 볼륨.
가격
[in] 주문 가격.
symbol=NULL
[in] 주문 가격. 기호를 지정하지 않으면 현재 기호가 사용됩니다.
sl=0.0
[in] 손절매 가격.
tp=0.0
[in] 이익 실현 가격.
type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC
[in] ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 열거에서 주문 일생.
expiration=0
[in] 주문 만료 시간( type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED 인 경우에만 사용됨).
comment=""
[in] 주문 설명.
값 반환
구조 확인이 성공적이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
참고
SellStop(...) 메서드가 성공적으로 완료되었다고 해서 항상 거래 작업이 성공적으로 실행되는 것은 아닙니다. 다음을 사용하여 거래 요청 결과(트레이드 서버 반환 코드)를 확인해야 합니다:ResultRetcode() 및 ResultOrder()에서 반환한 값.