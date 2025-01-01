文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicCurvesTotal 

CurvesTotal

获得给定图表的曲线数。

int  CurvesTotal()

返回值

曲线数量。

注意

无论何种绘制和可视样式，都会考虑当前图表的全部曲线。