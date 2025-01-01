DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicCurvesTotal 

CurvesTotal

Retourne le nombre de courbes pour le graphique donné.

int  CurvesTotal()

Valeur de Retour

Nombre de courbes.

Note

Toutes les courbes du graphique courant sont prises en compte, indépendamment qu'elles soient dessinées et/ou visible.