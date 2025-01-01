문서화섹션
CurvesTotal

주어진 차트에 대한 곡선의 수를 가져오기.

int  CurvesTotal()

값 반환

곡선 숫자.

참고

현재 차트의 모든 곡선은 도면 및 가시성 스타일에 관계없이 고려됩니다.