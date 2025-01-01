DokumentationKategorien
CurvesTotal

Gibt die Anzahl der Kurven für angegebenen Chart.

int  CurvesTotal()

Rückgabewert

Anzahl der Kurven.

Hinweis

Es werden alle Kurven gezählt, die zu diesem Chart gehören, unabhängig von ihrem Stil und ihrer Sichtbarkeit.