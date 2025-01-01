DocumentaciónSecciones
Retorna el número de curvas para el gráfico dado.

int  CurvesTotal()

Valor devuelto

Número de curvas.

Nota

Se consideran todas las curvas pertenecientes a este gráfico, independientemente de su estilo de dibujado y su visibilidad.