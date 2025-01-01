DokümantasyonBölümler
Type

Grafik nesnesinin tip tanımlayıcısını alır.

virtual int  Type() const

Dönüş Değeri

Nesne tipi tanımlayıcısı (CChartObject için 0x8888).

Örnek:

//--- CChartObject::Type için bir örnek  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;
   //--- nesne tipini al   
   int type=object.Type();   
  }   