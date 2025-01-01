DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosCChartObjectType 

Type

Obtém o identificador de tipo do objeto gráfico .

virtual int  Type() const

Valor do Retorno

Identificador do tipo de objeto (0x8888 para CChartObject).

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::Type   
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;
   //--- get object type   
   int type=object.Type();   
  }   