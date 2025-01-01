DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene l' ID del tipo di oggetto grafico.

virtual int  Type() const

Valore di ritorno

Object type ID (0x8888 for CChartObject).

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Type  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;
   //--- ottiene il tipo dell'oggetto   
   int type=object.Type();   
  }   