CEdit é uma classe do controle simples, baseado no objeto de gráfico "Edit" .

Descrição

Classe CEdit é destinada a criação de controles, onde o usuário pode inserir texto.

Declaração

   class CEdit : public CWndObj

Título

   #include <Controls\Edit.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CEdit

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsEdit

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

Propriedades

 

ReadOnly

Obtém/Define a propriedade "ReadOnly"

TextAlign

Obtém/Define a propriedade "TextAlign"

Manipuladores de eventos de objetos Gráfico

 

OnObjectEndEdit

The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT event handler (virtual)

Propriedades que alteram manipuladores de eventos

 

OnSetText

Manipulador de eventos "SetText"

OnSetColor

Manipulador de eventos "SetColor"

OnSetColorBackground

Manipulador de eventos "SetColorBackground"

OnSetColorBorder

Manipulador de eventos "SetColorBorder"

OnSetFont

Manipulador de eventos "SetFont"

OnSetFontSize

Manipulador de eventos "SetFontSize"

OnSetZOrder

Manipulador de evento "SetZOrder"

Manipuladores de eventos internos

 

OnCreate

Manipulador de evento "Create"

OnShow

Manipulador de evento "Show"

OnHide

Manipulador de evento "Hide"

OnMove

Manipulador de evento "Move"

OnResize

Manipulador de evento "Resize"

OnChange

Manipulador de eventos "Change"

OnClick

Manipulador de eventos "Clique"

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Métodos herdados da classe CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Métodos herdados da classe CWndObj

Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Exemplo de criação de painel com caixa de texto editável:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ControlsEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Painel de exibição e de diálogos de controle. Apresentação do trabalho da classe CEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Edit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CEdit             m_edit;                          // CEdit objeto
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the display field                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=ClientAreaWidth()-INDENT_RIGHT;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Edit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- permitimos modificar o conteúdo
   if(!m_edit.ReadOnly(false))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_edit))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- limpamos os comentários
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }