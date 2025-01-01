DocumentaçãoSeções
Width (Método Get)

Obtém a largura do controle.

int  Width()

Valor de retorno

Width of the control.

Width (Método Set)

Define nova largura do controle.

virtual bool  Width(
   const int  w      // width
   )

Parâmetros

w

[in]  Nova largura.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, caso contrário falso.