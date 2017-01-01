文档部分
CEdit 是一个简单控件, 基于 "编辑" 图表对象。

描述

CEdit 类的目的在于创建用户可以输入文本的控件。

声明

   class CEdit : public CWndObj

标称库文件

   #include <Controls\Edit.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CEdit

下面提供的代码的结果：

ControlsEdit

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建控件

属性

 

ReadOnly

获取/设置 "只读" 属性

TextAlign

获取/设置 "文本对齐" 属性

图表对象事件处理器

 

OnObjectEndEdit

响应 CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT 事件处理器 (虚函数)

属性改变事件处理器

 

OnSetText

"设置文本" 事件处理器

OnSetColor

"设置颜色" 事件处理器

OnSetColorBackground

"设置背景颜色" 事件处理器

OnSetColorBorder

"设置边框颜色" 事件处理器

OnSetFont

"设置字体" 事件处理器

OnSetFontSize

"设置字号" 事件处理器

OnSetZOrder

"设置图层顺序" 事件处理器

内部事件处理器

 

OnCreate

"创建" 事件处理器

OnShow

"显示" 事件处理器

OnHide

"隐藏" 事件处理器

OnMove

"移动" 事件处理器

OnResize

"调整大小" 事件处理器

OnChange

"修改" 事件处理器

OnClick

"点击" 事件处理器

创建编辑控制面板的示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ControlsEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Edit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CEdit             m_edit;                          // CEdit object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the display field                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=ClientAreaWidth()-INDENT_RIGHT;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Edit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- allow editing the content
   if(!m_edit.ReadOnly(false))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_edit))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }