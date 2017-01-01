DocumentationSections
CEdit

CEdit is class of the simple control based on "Edit" chart object.

Description

CEdit class in intended for creation of controls, in which the user can enter text.

Declaration

   class CEdit : public CWndObj

Title

   #include <Controls\Edit.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CEdit

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsEdit

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Properties

 

ReadOnly

Gets/sets the "ReadOnly" property

TextAlign

Gets/sets the "TextAlign" property

Chart object event handlers

 

OnObjectEndEdit

The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT event handler (virtual)

Properties change event handlers

 

OnSetText

"SetText" event handler

OnSetColor

"SetColor" event handler

OnSetColorBackground

"SetColorBackground" event handler

OnSetColorBorder

"SetColorBorder" event handler

OnSetFont

"SetFont" event handler

OnSetFontSize

"SetFontSize" event handler

OnSetZOrder

"SetZOrder" event handler

Internal event handlers

 

OnCreate

"Create" internal event handler

OnShow

"Show" internal event handler

OnHide

"Hide" internal event handler

OnMove

"Move" internal event handler

OnResize

"Resize" internal event handler

OnChange

"Change" internal event handler

OnClick

"Click" internal event handler

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methods inherited from class CWndObj

Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Example of creating a panel with Edit control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ControlsEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Edit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CEdit             m_edit;                          // CEdit object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the display field                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=ClientAreaWidth()-INDENT_RIGHT;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Edit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- allow editing the content
   if(!m_edit.ReadOnly(false))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_edit))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 