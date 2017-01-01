CEdit

CEdit is class of the simple control based on "Edit" chart object.

Description

CEdit class in intended for creation of controls, in which the user can enter text.

Declaration

class CEdit : public CWndObj

Title

#include <Controls\Edit.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndObj CEdit

Result of the code provided below:

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Properties ReadOnly Gets/sets the "ReadOnly" property TextAlign Gets/sets the "TextAlign" property Chart object event handlers OnObjectEndEdit The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT event handler (virtual) Properties change event handlers OnSetText "SetText" event handler OnSetColor "SetColor" event handler OnSetColorBackground "SetColorBackground" event handler OnSetColorBorder "SetColorBorder" event handler OnSetFont "SetFont" event handler OnSetFontSize "SetFontSize" event handler OnSetZOrder "SetZOrder" event handler Internal event handlers OnCreate "Create" internal event handler OnShow "Show" internal event handler OnHide "Hide" internal event handler OnMove "Move" internal event handler OnResize "Resize" internal event handler OnChange "Change" internal event handler OnClick "Click" internal event handler

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare Methods inherited from class CWnd Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop Methods inherited from class CWndObj Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Example of creating a panel with Edit control: