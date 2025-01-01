DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5 Biblioteca Padrão Classe base CObject Type 

Type

Obtém o identificador do tipo.

virtual int  Type() const

Valor do Retorno

Identificador do tipo (para CObject - 0).

Exemplo

//--- example for CObject::Type()
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CObject *object=new CObject;
   //---
   object=new CObject;
   if(object ==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- get objects type
   int type=object.Type();
   //--- delete object
   delete object;
  }