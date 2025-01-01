Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasse base CObjectType PrevPrevNextNextCompareSaveLoadType Type Obtém o identificador do tipo. virtual int Type() const Valor do Retorno Identificador do tipo (para CObject - 0). Exemplo //--- example for CObject::Type() #include <Object.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CObject *object=new CObject; //--- object=new CObject; if(object ==NULL) { printf("Object create error"); return; } //--- get objects type int type=object.Type(); //--- delete object delete object; } Load Coleções de dados