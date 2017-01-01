ドキュメントセクション
CEdit は「Edit」チャートオブジェクトに基づいたシンプルコントロールのクラスです。

説明

CEdit クラスは、ユーザのテキスト入力を可能にするコントロールの作成に意図されています。

宣言

  class CEdit : public CWndObj

タイトル

  #include <Controls\Edit.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CEdit

下記のコ—ドの結果：

ControlsEdit

クラスメソッド

Create

 

Create

コントロールの作成

プロパティ

 

ReadOnly

「ReadOnly」プロパティを取得/設定します。

TextAlign

「TextAlign」プロパティを取得/設定します。

チャートオブジェクトイベントハンドラ

 

OnObjectEndEdit

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT イベントハンドラ（仮想）

プロパティ変更イベントハンドラ

 

OnSetText

「SetText」イベントハンドラ

OnSetColor

「SetColor」イベントハンドラ

OnSetColorBackground

「SetColorBackground」イベントハンドラ

OnSetColorBorder

「SetColorBorder」イベントハンドラ

OnSetFont

「SetFont」イベントハンドラ

OnSetFontSize

「SetFontSize」イベントハンドラ

OnSetZOrder

「SetZOrder」イベントハンドラ

内部イベントハンドラ

 

OnCreate

「Create」イベントハンドラ

OnShow

「Show」イベントハンドラ

OnHide

「Hide」イベントハンドラ

OnMove

「Move」イベントハンドラ

OnResize

「Resize」イベントハンドラ

OnChange

「Change」イベントハンドラ

OnClick

「Click」イベントハンドラ

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndObj

Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

エディットを使ったパネルの作成例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ControlsEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Edit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)     // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)     // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)     // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)     // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)     // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)     // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
 {
private:
  CEdit             m_edit;                         // CEdit object
 
public:
                    CControlsDialog(void);
                   ~CControlsDialog(void);
  //--- create
  virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
  //--- chart event handler
 
protected:
  //--- create dependent controls
  bool              CreateEdit(void);
 };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
 {
  if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
  if(!CreateEdit())
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the display field                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateEdit(void)
 {
//--- coordinates
  int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
  int y1=INDENT_TOP;
  int x2=ClientAreaWidth()-INDENT_RIGHT;
  int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
  if(!m_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Edit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
//--- allow editing the content
  if(!m_edit.ReadOnly(false))
    return(false);
  if(!Add(m_edit))
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- create application dialog
  if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
    return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
  ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
 {
//--- clear comments
  Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
  ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
 {
  ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
 }