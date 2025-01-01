DocumentaçãoSeções
Visible

Define flag de visibilidade.

virtual bool  Visible(
   const bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parâmetros

flag

[in]  Novo flag

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, caso contrário falso.