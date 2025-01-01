문서화섹션
Color (Get Method)

그래픽 개체의 선 색 가져오기.

color  Color() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 선 색상. 개체가 연결되어 있지 않으면 CLR_NONE을 반환합니다.

Color (Set Method)

그래픽 개체의 선 색상을 설정.

bool  Color(
   color  new_color      // 새 색상
  \)

매개변수

new_color

[in]  그래픽 개체 선 색상의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 색상을 변경하지 않으면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::Color 예시
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 차트 개체 색상 가져오기  
   color object_color=object.Color(); 
   if(object_color!=clrRed
     { 
     //--- 차트 개체 색상 설정하기
     object.Color(clrRed); 
     } 
  } 