Time (Get Method)

그래픽 개체의 지정된 고정점 시간 좌표 가져오기.

datetime  Time(
   int  point      // 점 수
   ) const

매개변수

[in]  그래픽 개체 고정점 수.

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 지정된 고정점 시간 좌표. 연결된 개체가 없거나 개체에 이 점이 없으면 0을 반환합니다.

Time (Set Method)

그래픽 개체의 지정된 앵커 점의 시간 좌표를 설정하기.

bool  Time(
   int       point,        // 점 수
   datetime  new_time      // 시간
  \)

매개변수

[in]  그래픽 개체 고정점 수.

new_time

[in]  지정된 그래픽 개체 고정점의 시간 좌표에 대한 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 시간 좌표를 변경하지 못하면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::Time 예시  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //---  
   for(int i=0;i<object.NumPoints();i++)  
     {  
      //--- 차트 개체 포인트 시간 가져오기
      datetime point_time=object.Time(i);  
      if(point_time==0)  
        {  
         //--- 차트 개체 포인트 시간 설정하기
         object.Time(i,TimeCurrent());  
        }  
     }  
  }  