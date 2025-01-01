- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Time (Get Method)
그래픽 개체의 지정된 고정점 시간 좌표 가져오기.
|
datetime Time(
매개변수
점
[in] 그래픽 개체 고정점 수.
값 반환
클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 지정된 고정점 시간 좌표. 연결된 개체가 없거나 개체에 이 점이 없으면 0을 반환합니다.
Time (Set Method)
그래픽 개체의 지정된 앵커 점의 시간 좌표를 설정하기.
|
bool Time(
매개변수
점
[in] 그래픽 개체 고정점 수.
new_time
[in] 지정된 그래픽 개체 고정점의 시간 좌표에 대한 새 값.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 시간 좌표를 변경하지 못하면 false.
예시:
|
//--- CChartObject::Time 예시