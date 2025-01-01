문서화섹션
그래픽 개체의 지정된 고정점을 이동하기.

bool  ShiftPoint(
   int       point,       // 점 수
   datetime  d_time,      // 시간 좌표의 증가
   double    d_price      // 가격 좌표의 증가
  \)

매개변수

[in]  그래픽 개체 고정점 수.

d_time

[in]  지정된 점의 시간 좌표 증가.

d_price

[in]  지정된 점의 가격 좌표 증가.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 점을 이동하지 못하면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::ShiftPoint 예시  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   datetime     d_time;  
   double       d_price;  
   //---  
   if(object.NumPoints()>0)  
     {  
      //--- 차트 개체의 이동점  
      object.ShiftPoint(0,d_time,d_price);  
     }  
  }  