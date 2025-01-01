- ChartId
Tooltip (Get Method)
그래픽 개체 도구 설명 텍스트 가져오기.
|
string Tooltip() const
값 반환
클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 도구 설명 텍스트. 연결된 개체가 없으면 NULL을 반환합니다.
Tooltip (Set Method)
그래픽 개체의 도구 설명 텍스트 설정하기.
|
bool Tooltip(
매개변수
new_tooltip
[in] 그래픽 개체 도구 설명의 새 텍스트.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 도구 설명을 변경하지 못하면 false.
참고:
속성을 설정하지 않은 경우 터미널에서 자동으로 설정된 도명구 설이 표시됩니다. 도구 설명은 "\n" (라인 피트) 값을 설정하여 비활성화할 수 있습니다.