Tooltip (Get Method)

그래픽 개체 도구 설명 텍스트 가져오기.

string  Tooltip() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 도구 설명 텍스트. 연결된 개체가 없으면 NULL을 반환합니다.

Tooltip (Set Method)

그래픽 개체의 도구 설명 텍스트 설정하기.

bool  Tooltip(
   string  new_tooltip      // 도구 설명의 새 텍스트
  \)

매개변수

new_tooltip

[in]  그래픽 개체 도구 설명의 새 텍스트.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 도구 설명을 변경하지 못하면 false.

참고:

속성을 설정하지 않은 경우 터미널에서 자동으로 설정된 도명구 설이 표시됩니다. 도구 설명은 "\n" (라인 피트) 값을 설정하여 비활성화할 수 있습니다.