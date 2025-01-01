문서화섹션
Timeframes (Get Method)

그래픽 개체의 가시성 플래그 가져오기.

int  Timeframes() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 가시성 플래그. 연결된 개체가 없으면, 0을 반환합니다.

Timeframes (Set Method)

그래픽 개체의 플래그 가시성 설정.

bool  Timeframes(
   int  new_timeframes      // 가시성 플래그
  \)

매개변수

new_timeframes

[in]  그래픽 개체의 새 가시성 플래그.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 가시성 플래그를 변경할 수 없으면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::Timeframes 예시  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- 차트 개체 시간 프레임 가져오기   
   int timeframes=object.Timeframes();  
   if(!(timeframes&OBJ_PERIOD_H1))  
     {  
      //--- 차트 개체 시간 프레임 설정하기  
      object.Timeframes(timeframes|OBJ_PERIOD_H1);  
     }  
  }  