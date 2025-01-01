MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectDescription
- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Description (Get Method)
그래픽 개체의 설명(텍스트) 가져오기.
|
string Description() const
값 반환
클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체에 대한 설명(텍스트). 연결된 개체가 없으면 NULL을 반환합니다.
Description (Set Method)
그래픽 개체에 대한 설명(텍스트)을 설정.
|
bool Description(
매개변수
텍스트
[in] 그래픽 개체에 대한 새 설명(텍스트).
값 반환
성공하면 true, 설명(텍스트)을 변경하지 못하면 false.
예시:
|
//--- CChartObject::Description 예시