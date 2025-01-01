문서화섹션
Description (Get Method)

그래픽 개체의 설명(텍스트) 가져오기.

string  Description() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체에 대한 설명(텍스트). 연결된 개체가 없으면 NULL을 반환합니다.

Description (Set Method)

그래픽 개체에 대한 설명(텍스트)을 설정.

bool  Description(
   string  text      // 텍스트
  \)

매개변수

텍스트

[in]  그래픽 개체에 대한 새 설명(텍스트).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 설명(텍스트)을 변경하지 못하면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::Description 예시
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 차트 개체 설명 가져오기  
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- 차트 개체 설명 설정하기 
      object.Description("MyObject"); 
     } 
  } 