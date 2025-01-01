문서화섹션
Name (Get Method)

그래픽 개체 이름 가져오기.

string  Name() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 연결된 그래픽 개체의 이름. 연결된 개체가 없으면 NULL을 반환합니다.

Name (Set Method)

그래픽 개체 이름 설정하기.

bool  Name(
   string  name      // 새 이름
  \)

매개변수

name

[in]  그래픽 개체의 새 이름.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 이름을 변경하지 못하면 false.

예시:

//--- example for CChartObject::Name   
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;   
   //--- 차트 개체 이름 가져오기    
   string object_name=object.Name();   
   if(object_name!="MyChartObject")   
     {   
     //--- 차트 개체 이름 설정하기   
     object.Name("MyChartObject");   
     }   
  }   