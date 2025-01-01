- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Attach
그래픽 개체를 클리스의 인스턴스에 연결.
|
bool Attach(
매개변수
chart_id
[out] 차트 식별자.
name
[in] 그래픽 개체의 이름.
window
[in] 차트 창 숫자 (0 – 주 창).
points
[in] 그래픽 개체의 고정점 수.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 개체를 바인딩할 수 없으면 false.
예시:
|
//--- CChartObject::Attach 예시