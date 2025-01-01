문서화섹션
Attach

그래픽 개체를 클리스의 인스턴스에 연결.

bool  Attach(
   long    chart_id,     // 차트 ID
   string  name,         // 개체의 이름
   int     window,       // 차트 창
   int     points        // 포인트 수
  \)

매개변수

chart_id

[out]  차트 식별자.

name

[in]  그래픽 개체의 이름.

window

[in]  차트 창 숫자 (0 – 주 창).

points

[in]  그래픽 개체의 고정점 수.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 개체를 바인딩할 수 없으면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::Attach 예시
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 차트 개체 연결  
   if(!object.Attach(ChartID(),"MyObject",0,2)) 
     { 
      printf("개체 연결 오류"); 
      return
     } 
  } 