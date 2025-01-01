//--- 설명

#property description "스크립트는 \"비트맵 레이블\" 개체를 생성합니다."

//--- 스크립트 실행 중 입력 매개변수의 표시 창

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 스크립트의 입력 매개변수

input string InpName="BmpLabel"; // 레이블 이름

input string InpFileOn="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // On 모드에 대한 파일 이름

input string InpFileOff="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // Off 모드에 대한 파일 이름

input bool InpState=false; // 레이블 눌림/해제

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 고정을 위한 차트 모서리

input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // 앵커 유형

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 강조 표시된 경우 테두리 색상

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 강조 표시된 경우 선 스타일

input int InpPointWidth=1; // 이동하려는 점 크기

input bool InpBack=false; // 배경 개체

input bool InpSelection=false; // 이동하려면 강조 표시

input bool InpHidden=true; // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐

input long InpZOrder=0; // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 비트맵 레이블 개체 생성 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름

const int sub_window=0, // 하위 창 인덱스

const int x=0, // X 좌표

const int y=0, // Y 좌표

const string file_on="", // On 모드의 이미지

const string file_off="", // Off 모드의 이미지

const int width=0, // X 좌표 가시 범위

const int height=0, // Y 좌표의 가시 범위

const int x_offset=10, // X 축 가시 범위 변경

const int y_offset=10, // Y 축 가시 범위 변경

const bool state=false, // 누름/해제

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 고정을 위한 차트 모서리

const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // 앵커 유형

const color clr=clrRed, // 강조 표시된 경우 테두리 색상

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 강조 표시된 경우 선 스타일

const int point_width=1, // 점 크기 이동

const bool back=false, // 배경에

const bool selection=false, // 이동하려면 강조 표시

const bool hidden=true, // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐

const long z_order=0) // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위

{

//--- 오류 값 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- 비트맵 레이블 생성

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": \"비트맵 레이블\" 개체 생성 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- On 및 Off 모드에 대한 이미지 설정

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": On 모드 이미지 불러오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": Off 모드 이미지 불러오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 레이블 좌표 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- 너비 또는 높이 값인 경우, 이미지에 대한 가시 범위 설정

//--- 원본 이미지의 너비와 높이가 (각각) 초과합니다,

//--- 반대의 경우, 그려지는 것이 아닙니다,

//--- 이 값에 해당하는 부분만 그려집니다

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- 가시 범위 내에 표시할 이미지 부분을 설정

//--- 기본 부분은 이미지 좌측 상단 영역이며, 값이 허용됩니다

//--- 이 영역에서 이동 수행 이미지의 다른 부분 표시

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);

//--- 레이블의 상태 정의 (누름 또는 해제)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);

//--- 지정된 점 좌표를 기준으로 차트 모서리 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- 앵커 유형 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- 개체 강조 모드가 활성화된 경우 테두리 색 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 개체 강조 모드가 활성화된 경우 테두리 스타일 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 개체를 이동할 고정점 크기를 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- 전경(false) 또는 배경(true)에 표시

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 마우스를 사용하여 레이블 이동 모드 활성화(true) 또는 비활성화(false)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 개체 목록에서 그래픽 개체 이름 숨기기(true) 또는 표시(false)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 차트에서 마우스 클릭 이벤트 수신 우선 순위 설정

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 실행 성공

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 비트맵 레이블 개체의 새 이미지 설정 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름

const int on_off=0, // 수정자 (On 또는 Off)

const string file="") // 파일 경로

{

//--- 오류 값 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- 이미지 파일 경로 설정

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,on_off,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 이미지 불러오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 실행 성공

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 비트맵 레이블 개체 이동 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름

const int x=0, // X 좌표

const int y=0) // Y 좌표

{

//--- 오류 값 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- 개체 이동

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 개체의 X 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 개체의 Y 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 실행 성공

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 가시 범위(개체) 크기 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름

const int width=0, // 레이블 너비

const int height=0) // 레이블 높이

{

//--- 오류 값 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- 개체 크기 변경

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 개체 너비 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 개체 높이 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 실행 성공

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 가시 범위 좌측 상단 모서리 좌표 변경 |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름

const int x_offset=0, // 가시 범위 X 좌표

const int y_offset=0) // 가시 범위 Y 좌표

{

//--- 오류 값 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- 개체의 가시 범위 좌표 변경

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 가시 범위의 X 좌표 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": 가시 범위의 Y 좌표 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 실행 성공

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| "비트맵 레이블" 개체 삭제 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID

const string name="BmpLabel") // 레이블 이름

{

//--- 오류 값 재설정

ResetLastError();

//--- 레이블 삭제

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": \"비트맵 레이블\" 개체 삭제 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 실행 성공

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 차트 창 크기

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- 창 크기 설정

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("차트 너비 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("차트 높이 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 비트맵 레이블 좌표 지정

int x=(int)x_distance/2;

int y=(int)y_distance/2;

//--- 레이블 크기 및 가시 범위 좌표 설정

int width=32;

int height=32;

int x_offset=0;

int y_offset=0;

//--- 창 중앙에 비트맵 레이블 배치

if(!BitmapLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,InpFileOn,InpFileOff,width,height,x_offset,y_offset,InpState,

InpCorner,InpAnchor,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 1초 대기

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 루프에서 레이블의 가시성 범위 크기 변경

for(int i=0;i<6;i++)

{

//--- 가시 범위 크기 변경

width--;

height--;

if(!BitmapLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))

return;

//--- 스크립트 작업이 강제로 비활성화 되었는지 확인

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 차트 다시 그리기

ChartRedraw();

// 0.3 초 지연

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 1초 지연

Sleep(1000);

//--- 루프에서 레이블의 가시성 범위 좌표 변경

for(int i=0;i<2;i++)

{

//--- 가시 범위 좌표 변경

x_offset++;

y_offset++;

if(!BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(0,InpName,x_offset,y_offset))

return;

//--- 스크립트 작업이 강제로 비활성화 되었는지 확인

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 차트 다시 그리기

ChartRedraw();

// 0.3 초 지연

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 1초 지연

Sleep(1000);

//--- 레이블 삭제

BitmapLabelDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1초 지연

Sleep(1000);

//---

}