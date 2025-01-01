|
//--- 설명
#property description "스크립트는 \"비트맵 레이블\" 개체를 생성합니다."
//--- 스크립트 실행 중 입력 매개변수의 표시 창
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 스크립트의 입력 매개변수
input string InpName="BmpLabel"; // 레이블 이름
input string InpFileOn="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // On 모드에 대한 파일 이름
input string InpFileOff="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // Off 모드에 대한 파일 이름
input bool InpState=false; // 레이블 눌림/해제
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 고정을 위한 차트 모서리
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // 앵커 유형
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 강조 표시된 경우 테두리 색상
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 강조 표시된 경우 선 스타일
input int InpPointWidth=1; // 이동하려는 점 크기
input bool InpBack=false; // 배경 개체
input bool InpSelection=false; // 이동하려면 강조 표시
input bool InpHidden=true; // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐
input long InpZOrder=0; // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 비트맵 레이블 개체 생성 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름
const int sub_window=0, // 하위 창 인덱스
const int x=0, // X 좌표
const int y=0, // Y 좌표
const string file_on="", // On 모드의 이미지
const string file_off="", // Off 모드의 이미지
const int width=0, // X 좌표 가시 범위
const int height=0, // Y 좌표의 가시 범위
const int x_offset=10, // X 축 가시 범위 변경
const int y_offset=10, // Y 축 가시 범위 변경
const bool state=false, // 누름/해제
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 고정을 위한 차트 모서리
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // 앵커 유형
const color clr=clrRed, // 강조 표시된 경우 테두리 색상
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 강조 표시된 경우 선 스타일
const int point_width=1, // 점 크기 이동
const bool back=false, // 배경에
const bool selection=false, // 이동하려면 강조 표시
const bool hidden=true, // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐
const long z_order=0) // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위
{
//--- 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- 비트맵 레이블 생성
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": \"비트맵 레이블\" 개체 생성 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- On 및 Off 모드에 대한 이미지 설정
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": On 모드 이미지 불러오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": Off 모드 이미지 불러오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 레이블 좌표 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 너비 또는 높이 값인 경우, 이미지에 대한 가시 범위 설정
//--- 원본 이미지의 너비와 높이가 (각각) 초과합니다,
//--- 반대의 경우, 그려지는 것이 아닙니다,
//--- 이 값에 해당하는 부분만 그려집니다
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 가시 범위 내에 표시할 이미지 부분을 설정
//--- 기본 부분은 이미지 좌측 상단 영역이며, 값이 허용됩니다
//--- 이 영역에서 이동 수행 이미지의 다른 부분 표시
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
//--- 레이블의 상태 정의 (누름 또는 해제)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
//--- 지정된 점 좌표를 기준으로 차트 모서리 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 앵커 유형 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- 개체 강조 모드가 활성화된 경우 테두리 색 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 개체 강조 모드가 활성화된 경우 테두리 스타일 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 개체를 이동할 고정점 크기를 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- 전경(false) 또는 배경(true)에 표시
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 마우스를 사용하여 레이블 이동 모드 활성화(true) 또는 비활성화(false)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 개체 목록에서 그래픽 개체 이름 숨기기(true) 또는 표시(false)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 차트에서 마우스 클릭 이벤트 수신 우선 순위 설정
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 실행 성공
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 비트맵 레이블 개체의 새 이미지 설정 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름
const int on_off=0, // 수정자 (On 또는 Off)
const string file="") // 파일 경로
{
//--- 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- 이미지 파일 경로 설정
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,on_off,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 이미지 불러오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 실행 성공
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 비트맵 레이블 개체 이동 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름
const int x=0, // X 좌표
const int y=0) // Y 좌표
{
//--- 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- 개체 이동
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 개체의 X 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 개체의 Y 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 실행 성공
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 가시 범위(개체) 크기 변경 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름
const int width=0, // 레이블 너비
const int height=0) // 레이블 높이
{
//--- 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- 개체 크기 변경
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 개체 너비 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 개체 높이 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 실행 성공
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 가시 범위 좌측 상단 모서리 좌표 변경 |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 레이블 이름
const int x_offset=0, // 가시 범위 X 좌표
const int y_offset=0) // 가시 범위 Y 좌표
{
//--- 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- 개체의 가시 범위 좌표 변경
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 가시 범위의 X 좌표 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": 가시 범위의 Y 좌표 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 실행 성공
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "비트맵 레이블" 개체 삭제 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 차트의 ID
const string name="BmpLabel") // 레이블 이름
{
//--- 오류 값 재설정
ResetLastError();
//--- 레이블 삭제
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": \"비트맵 레이블\" 개체 삭제 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 실행 성공
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 차트 창 크기
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- 창 크기 설정
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("차트 너비 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("차트 높이 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 비트맵 레이블 좌표 지정
int x=(int)x_distance/2;
int y=(int)y_distance/2;
//--- 레이블 크기 및 가시 범위 좌표 설정
int width=32;
int height=32;
int x_offset=0;
int y_offset=0;
//--- 창 중앙에 비트맵 레이블 배치
if(!BitmapLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,InpFileOn,InpFileOff,width,height,x_offset,y_offset,InpState,
InpCorner,InpAnchor,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 1초 대기
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 루프에서 레이블의 가시성 범위 크기 변경
for(int i=0;i<6;i++)
{
//--- 가시 범위 크기 변경
width--;
height--;
if(!BitmapLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
return;
//--- 스크립트 작업이 강제로 비활성화 되었는지 확인
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 차트 다시 그리기
ChartRedraw();
// 0.3 초 지연
Sleep(300);
}
//--- 1초 지연
Sleep(1000);
//--- 루프에서 레이블의 가시성 범위 좌표 변경
for(int i=0;i<2;i++)
{
//--- 가시 범위 좌표 변경
x_offset++;
y_offset++;
if(!BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(0,InpName,x_offset,y_offset))
return;
//--- 스크립트 작업이 강제로 비활성화 되었는지 확인
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 차트 다시 그리기
ChartRedraw();
// 0.3 초 지연
Sleep(300);
}
//--- 1초 지연
Sleep(1000);
//--- 레이블 삭제
BitmapLabelDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1초 지연
Sleep(1000);
//---
}