Trade Assistant Basic
- ユーティリティ
- Wendell Aganos
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 20
🚀 Market Purpose: The "One-Click Execution" Advantage
The primary purpose of this dashboard is to bridge the gap between analysis and execution. Most traders fail because they hesitate or miscalculate lot sizes during high volatility. This dashboard eliminates those barriers.
1. Risk Protection (Trailing Stop Feature)
The Problem: Traders often let winning trades turn into losers because they forget to move their Stop Loss.
The Sales Hook: "Lock in profits while you sleep." By highlighting the Trailing Stop feature, you are selling "Peace of Mind." It automates the exit strategy, ensuring that even if the market reverses, the profit is protected.
2. Professionalism & Speed
The Problem: Default MT5 order windows are clunky and slow.
The Sales Hook: "Trade like a Pro, not a hobbyist." The professional color palette (Slate & Midnight) and one-click buttons appeal to serious scalpers who need to enter and exit positions in milliseconds.
3. Total Account Control (Close All & P/L Tracking)
The Problem: Managing multiple positions during a news event is chaotic.
The Sales Hook: "One button to safety." The Close All button is a "panic switch" that provides instant liquidity. Coupled with the real-time Daily P/L tracker, it keeps the trader disciplined by showing them exactly where they stand for the day.