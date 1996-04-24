Indicator Automator EA

Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool

Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy?

Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate ANY trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have an indicator with arrows, dots, or other symbols, you can now turn it into a fully automated, 24/7 trading strategy with professional risk and trade management.

How It Works

Our EA acts as a universal bridge. You simply tell it which indicator to read and which buffer numbers correspond to the Buy and Sell signals. Indicator Automator EA takes care of the rest, executing trades with precision and discipline based on the rules you define.

IMPORTANT: Put your indicator in the same folder where this EA is. 

Core Features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Automate any custom indicator that uses separate buffers for buy/sell signals.

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Automatic Lot Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a fixed percentage of your account balance.

    • Dynamic Stop Loss: Set your SL based on a fixed number of points or, for more market-adaptive control, use a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR).

  • Professional Trade Management:

    • Dynamic Take Profit: Set your TP based on fixed points or an ATR multiple to adapt to changing volatility.

    • Configurable Stop Loss Management:

      • Break-Even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to your entry price once a trade is in profit by a predefined amount.

      • Profit Lock: Secure a portion of your profits by moving the Stop Loss into a profitable zone once the trade reaches a key target.

    • Multiple Exit Conditions: Close trades based on an opposite entry signal, a dedicated close signal from your indicator, or at the end of a trading session.

  • Precision Time Filtering:

    • Day-of-the-Week Filter: Enable or disable trading for each day of the week.

    • Session Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours, such as the London or New York sessions, to focus on the most active market times.

The Indicator Automator Advantage

  • Turn Manual into Automated: Convert any visual indicator into a hands-free trading robot without writing a single line of code.

  • Eliminate Emotional Errors: The EA executes every signal with perfect discipline, removing fear, greed, and hesitation from your trading.

  • Objectively Backtest Your Indicators: Finally get definitive, data-driven proof of whether your favorite indicator is truly profitable over the long term.

  • Save Your Precious Time: Stop watching charts all day. Let the EA monitor the markets for you and execute your strategy while you're away.

Stop missing opportunities and start trading smarter. Purchase Indicator Automator EA today and automate your winning strategy!


おすすめのプロダクト
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
ユーティリティ
こんにちは皆さん 「Trader Assistant Mini」は、流暢な R:R パネルを使用して取引ごとのリスクを計算する便利なツールです。 リスクと報酬の比率と取引パネル: すべてのトレーダーにとって、利益の大きさに関する損失の大きさを計算し、トレーダーごとのリスクを管理して、それが良い取引であるかどうかを判断できるようにするのは便利です。 また、損失と利益をpipsとパーセンテージで表示し、損失と利益も表示します。 How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Assistant Mini MT5 Demo 「Trader Assistant Pro」が表示されます。 Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 楽しんでいただければ幸いです。 やっと： あなたの考えやフィードバックを共有することを強くお勧めします。 トレーダーが要求すると思われる情報を提供することが重要です。 著者： 私は MQL 言語プログラマーで、3 年間さまざまなプロジェクトを行ってきました。 私は電気エンジニ
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
ユーティリティ
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
ユーティリティ
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
ユーティリティ
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
ユーティリティ
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
ユーティリティ
実際の資金を危険にさらす前にProp Firmの課題を習得しましょう！   私たちの高度なシミュレーターは、本物のProp Firm取引環境を再現し、自信を持って練習し、戦略を立て、課題を通過するのに役立ちます。当シミュレーターを使用すると、デモまたはライブアカウントを使用してあらゆるProp Firmの課題をシミュレートでき、手動取引戦略とEAを介した自動取引の両方をサポートし、カスタマイズされた期間のパーソナライズされた課題を作成し、一貫した収益性に必要な規律を開発するために自分自身に挑戦できます。 FTMO 10kおよび100K課題セットファイル:   主要なすべてのProp Firmのセットファイルと専用サポートが利用可能 - お問い合わせください！ 先着10名様に30%オフ。 主な機能 リアルタイム課題監視 ライブ統計ダッシュボード - 残高、純資産、P&L、ドローダウンのリアルタイム追跡 プロフェッショナル指標 - 確定P&Lと未確定P&L、勝率、取引分析 手動/自動取引サポート: 手動取引戦略とエキスパートアドバイザーによる自動取引の両方 完全なProp Firmルー
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
ユーティリティ
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
ユーティリティ
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
ユーティリティ
Close Buttons Utilityは、チャートから直接ポジションと未決済注文を手動で管理できる、コンパクトで柔軟性の高いMQL5ユーティリティです。このパネルでは、現在の銘柄または選択した銘柄の銘柄グループにおける注文とポジションのグループをワンクリックで決済できます。すべての注文、指定したマジックナンバーリスト、または手動注文に対応しています。パネルは最小化したり、画面上で移動させたりできます。ライトテーマとダークテーマ、カスタマイズ可能なサイズ、行の高さ、ボタン列数に対応しており、各ボタンに任意のホットキーを割り当てることができます。銘柄とマジックナンバー（すべて、リスト、または手動のみ）でフィルタリングすることで、一括操作で必要なポジションと注文を正確に選択できます。 メリット テクニカルパネル：チャート上のパネルを任意の隅にドラッグできます。パネルは上部を引っ張ることで移動でき、最小化も可能です。 クイックオーバービュー：すべての主要データ（ポジション数、取引量、損益）をコンパクトに表示 一括操作：選択した注文グループをワンクリックまたはホットキーで決済または削除
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
ユーティリティ
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
ユーティリティ
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
ユーティリティ
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
ユーティリティ
DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
SL AutoMover
Muhammad Fadhlan
ユーティリティ
DragSL Pro – The Ultimate Auto Stop Loss Management Tool! DragSL Pro is an innovative trading script designed to help traders manage their Stop Loss (SL) more easily and efficiently. With its automated features, you can adjust SL for all positions , including both open and pending orders , without the hassle of manual adjustments. Key Features: Drag & Adjust SL Easily – Move Stop Loss for all positions in one execution. Supports Open & Pending Orders – Works for both active trades and pendin
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
ユーティリティ
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
ユーティリティ
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
ユーティリティ
日本語 RiskCopilot Utility - あなたのインテリジェント取引アシスタント "リスクを見て、取引をマスターする" RiskCopilot UtilityはMetaTrader 5における究極のリスク管理とポジションサイジングソリューションです。この包括的な取引アシスタントは、リアルタイム計算、高度なリスク評価ツール、プロフェッショナルな取引分析を提供し、あなたの取引決定をコントロールすることはありません。すべての資産クラスで正確なリスク管理を求める初心者からプロのトレーダーまで完璧です。 あなたは戦略に集中し、私たちが計算を処理します。 主要機能： インテリジェントポジションサイジング : カスタマイズ可能なリスク割合と口座残高に基づく自動計算 マルチ通貨サポート : USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHFおよびその他の主要通貨 スプレッド監視システム : 異なる商品に対する適応的制限を持つインテリジェントフィルタリング リアルタイム市場情報 : キャンドルタイマー、市場ステータス、ローカル時間とサーバー時間 高度な手数料管理 : ロット当
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
TradeMngrMT5
Edgar Enrique Retontali
ユーティリティ
TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Auto SL TP adjustable
Rattanon Hirunyakarn
ユーティリティ
Manually enter the price for Buy position or Sell position. This EA will automatically open 3 orders and also 3 Pending (In deposited position) = Total 6 orders per one click Please see Screenshot or Videos for more explanation. - Easy to manage your different order. - Fast in modification for SL and TP. - Can modified the SL and TP depends on individual techniques.
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
ユーティリティ
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
ユーティリティ
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
ユーティリティ
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
ユーティリティ
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
MT5用Binance取引ツール 1. 本製品には、Websocketからのライブチャート、ヒストリカルチャート、そしてMT5ターミナルの再起動時に自動更新される機能が搭載されています。これにより、手動操作なしでスムーズにBinance取引を行うことができます。 スポットと先物で取引、ライブチャート、ヒストリカルデータが利用可能です。 チャート機能： 1. Websocket (wss) 経由のライブOHLCチャート 2. APIからの履歴更新 3. MT5を開くたびにチャートの履歴を自動更新 4. M1からMN1まで、すべての時間枠に対応 5. 利用可能なデータ：始値、高値、安値、終値、実出来高、ティック出来高 6. ストラテジーテスターを使用して、暗号資産データでエキスパートアドバイザーのあらゆる戦略をバックテストできます。 チャートと履歴に関する手順： 1. MT5オプションにURLを追加します。 2. 任意のチャートでユーティリティを起動し、モードをLIVEに設定し、取引所（例：Binance Spot）を選択します。初回実行時のみ「シンボルの作成」を「有効」にして、
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
ユーティリティ
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
ユーティリティ
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
ユーティリティ
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA は、MAMまたはPAMMアカウントを必要とせずに、外部ソースからのトレードシグナルを実行する必要がある、または同時に複数のアカウントを管理する必要がある個々のトレーダーまたはアカウントマネージャー向けのソリューションです。最大8つのマスターアカウントから無制限のスレーブアカウントにコピーします [ インストールガイド | アップデートガイド | トラブルシューティング | FAQ | すべての製品 ] 100％セルフホスト インストールと使用が簡単 インストーラー、構成ファイル、サーバー、メモリパイプ、DLLは使用されていません EAを永久に使用するための1000回のアクティベーション ローカル実行、ネットワーク遅延なし それはあなたがこれまでに必要とするすべての機能を実装します： 最大8つのマスターアカウントと無制限のスレーブアカウント すべてのブローカーおよびDD / NDD / ECN / STP実行で動作します 異なる口座通貨の口座で動作します ライブアカウントとデモアカウントの間で区別なく機能します マスターアカウントとスレーブア
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
EmoGuardianを使用して取引口座に高度なリスク制限を課すことで、過剰取引、FOMO、強迫的な行動を回避します。 ポジションにストップロス を自動的に追加 し、 EA の損失を管理し 、 EA を自動的にロード / アンロードします。   ポジションごと、取引ごと、時間範囲ごと、日ごとに リスクを制限します。 リスク管理オプションは、トレーダーが口座を吹き飛ばすような強迫的な行動に特化して開発されました。 注意 : これはユーティリティであるため、ストラテジーテスターでは動作しません。EmoGuardianはネッティング口座では機能しません (ほとんどの取引口座はヘッジ口座です) 完全マニュアル+デモ版 ユニークな機能: 口座残高のパーセンテージまたはピップでポジションにストップロスを自動的に追加します リスク限度に達したらEAを強制終了し、翌日自動的にリロードします   VPSサーバー上で動作する EAを管理する ための緊急信号を作成する 日次制限 口座通貨で最小/最大エクイティレベルを設定します 1日あたりの最大損失/最大利益を通貨価値またはパーセンテージで設定します 一日の
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
ユーティリティ
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
ユーティリティ
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
作者のその他のプロダクト
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
インディケータ
OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional  with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for   scalping or intraday short term trading   and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 |  DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!! Why It Works   Perfect for Scalping/Intraday:   Targets key zones ( PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC ) on   M2, M3, M5, M15   timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Le
FREE
Swing Points TP Target
Fatih Klavun
5 (3)
インディケータ
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include: Smart Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis Visual Alerts : Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points Dynamic Lines : Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off) Real-Time Alerts : Sound and popup notifications for new swings Non-Intrusive : Preserves all manual chart drawings Perfe
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
インディケータ
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
ユーティリティ
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
ユーティリティ
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features:   Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW:   Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end)   Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW:   Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L)   Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before e
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
インディケータ
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信