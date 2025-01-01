- MathRandomNonZero
MathRound
이중 정밀 부동 소숫점 수자 또는 이러한 숫자의 배열을 지정된 소수 자릿수로 반올림합니다.
지정된 소수 자릿수로 이중 정밀 부동 소숫점 숫자를 반올림하기 위한 버전:
|
double MathRound(
값 반환
소수 자릿수가 지릿수와 같은 x 매개변수와 가장 가까운 숫자.
이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자 배열을 지정된 소수 자릿수로 반올림하기 위한 버전. 결과가 새 배열로 출력됩니다.
|
bool MathRound(
값 반환
성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.
이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자 배열을 지정된 소수 자릿수로 반올림하기 위한 버전. 결과가 원래 배열로 출력됩니다.
|
bool MathRound(
값 반환
성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.
매개변수
x
[in] 반올림할 이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자.
digits
[in] 반환된 값의 소수 자릿수.
array[]
[in] 반올림할 이중 정밀 부동 소수점 자릿수 배열.
array[]
[out] 출력 값 배열.
result[]
[out] 출력 값 배열.