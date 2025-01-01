문서화섹션
이중 정밀 부동 소숫점 수자 또는 이러한 숫자의 배열을 지정된 소수 자릿수로 반올림합니다.

지정된 소수 자릿수로 이중 정밀 부동 소숫점 숫자를 반올림하기 위한 버전:

double  MathRound(
   const double   x,          // 수의 값
   const int      digits      // 소수점 이하 자릿수
   )

값 반환

소수 자릿수가 지릿수와 같은 x 매개변수와 가장 가까운 숫자.

이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자 배열을 지정된 소수 자릿수로 반올림하기 위한 버전. 결과가 새 배열로 출력됩니다.

bool  MathRound(
   const double&  array[],    // 값의 배열
   int            digits,     // 소수점 이하 자릿수
   double&        result[]    // 결과의 배열
   )

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자 배열을 지정된 소수 자릿수로 반올림하기 위한 버전. 결과가 원래 배열로 출력됩니다.  

bool  MathRound(
   double&        array[],    // 값의 배열
   int            digits      // 소수점 이하 자릿수
   )

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

 

매개변수

x

[in]  반올림할 이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자. 

digits

[in]  반환된 값의 소수 자릿수.

array[]

[in]  반올림할 이중 정밀 부동 소수점 자릿수 배열. 

array[]

[out]  출력 값 배열. 

result[]

[out]  출력 값 배열. 