ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicScaleY 

ScaleY

値をY軸でスケーリングします。

virtual int  ScaleY(
  double  y      // Y軸による値
  ）

パラメータ

y

[in]  Y軸による実の値

戻り値

ピクセル単位での値

注意事項

実際の値はピクセルにスケーリングしてチャートに表示されます。