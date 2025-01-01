DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Anzahl der Trades in der aktuellen Sitzung.

long  SessionDeals() const

Rückgabewert

Die Anzahl der Trades in der aktuellen Sitzung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.