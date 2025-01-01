ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSessionDeals 

SessionDeals

現在のセッションでの約定の数を取得します。

long  SessionDeals() const

戻り値

現在のセッションでの約定の数

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。