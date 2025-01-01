DocumentaciónSecciones
ScaleY

Escala el valor en el eje Y.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // valor del eje y
   )

Parámetros

y

[in]  Valor real del eje y.

Valor devuelto

Valor en píxeles.

Nota

Escala el valor real en píxeles para la representación en el gráfico.