DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicHistoryNameWidth 

HistoryNameWidth (método Get)

Devuelve la longitud máxima permitida para representar el nombre de la curva.

int  HistoryNameWidth()

Valor devuelto

Longitud máxima en píxeles.

Nota

Si el nombre de la curva supera la longitud máxima permitida, entonces  se verá cortado y finalizado con puntos supensivos.

HistoryNameWidth (método Set)

Establece la longitud máxima permitida para representar el nombre de la curva.

void  HistoryNameWidth(
   const int  width      // longitud máxima
   )

Parámetros

width

[in]  Longitud máxima en píxeles.

Nota

Si el nombre de la curva supera la longitud máxima permitida, entonces  se verá cortado y finalizado con puntos supensivos.