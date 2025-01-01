- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
HistoryNameWidth (método Get)
Devuelve la longitud máxima permitida para representar el nombre de la curva.
|
int HistoryNameWidth()
Valor devuelto
Longitud máxima en píxeles.
Nota
Si el nombre de la curva supera la longitud máxima permitida, entonces se verá cortado y finalizado con puntos supensivos.
HistoryNameWidth (método Set)
Establece la longitud máxima permitida para representar el nombre de la curva.
|
void HistoryNameWidth(
Parámetros
width
[in] Longitud máxima en píxeles.
Nota
Si el nombre de la curva supera la longitud máxima permitida, entonces se verá cortado y finalizado con puntos supensivos.