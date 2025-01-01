DocumentaciónSecciones
GridAxisLineColor (Método Get)

Retorna el valor del color de los ejes reales del gráfico.

uint  GridAxisLineColor()

Valor devuelto

Color de los ejes reales del gráfico.

GridAxisLineColor (Método Set)

Establece el valor del color de los ejes reales del gráfico.

void  GridAxisLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // color de los ejes del gráfico
   )

Parámetros

clr

[in]  Color de los ejes reales del gráfico.