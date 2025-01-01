DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicHistoryNameWidth 

HistoryNameWidth (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la lunghezza massima consentita per la visualizzazione del nome della curva.

int  HistoryNameWidth()

Valore di ritorno

Lunghezza massima in pixel.

Nota

Se il nome della curva supera la lunghezza massima consentita, è troncato e punti vengono aggiunti alla sua fine.

HistoryNameWidth (Metodo Set)

Imposta la lunghezza massima consentita per la visualizzazione del nome della curva.

void  HistoryNameWidth(
   const int  width      // lunghezza massima
   )

Parametri

width

[in]  Lunghezza massima in pixels.

Nota

Se il nome della curva supera la lunghezza massima consentita, è troncato e punti vengono aggiunti alla sua fine.