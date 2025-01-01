HistoryNameWidth (Get method)

Returns the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name.

int HistoryNameWidth()

Return Value

Maximum length in pixels.

Note

If the curve name exceeds the maximum allowed length, it is truncated and dots are added to its end.

HistoryNameWidth (Set method)

Sets the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name.

void HistoryNameWidth(

const int width

)

Parameters

width

[in] Maximum length in pixels.

Note

If the curve name exceeds the maximum allowed length, it is truncated and dots are added to its end.