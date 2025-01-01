DocumentationSections
HistoryNameWidth (Get method)

Returns the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name.

int  HistoryNameWidth()

Return Value

Maximum length in pixels.

Note

If the curve name exceeds the maximum allowed length, it is truncated and dots are added to its end.

HistoryNameWidth (Set method)

Sets the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name.

void  HistoryNameWidth(
   const int  width      // maximum length
   )

Parameters

width

[in]  Maximum length in pixels.

Note

If the curve name exceeds the maximum allowed length, it is truncated and dots are added to its end.