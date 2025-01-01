MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicHistoryNameWidth
- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
HistoryNameWidth (Get method)
Returns the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name.
|
int HistoryNameWidth()
Return Value
Maximum length in pixels.
Note
If the curve name exceeds the maximum allowed length, it is truncated and dots are added to its end.
HistoryNameWidth (Set method)
Sets the maximum allowed length for displaying a curve name.
|
void HistoryNameWidth(
Parameters
width
[in] Maximum length in pixels.
Note
If the curve name exceeds the maximum allowed length, it is truncated and dots are added to its end.