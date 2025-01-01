MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicHistoryNameWidth
HistoryNameWidth (Get method)
곡선의 이름을 표시하기 위한 최대 허용 길이 반환.
|
int HistoryNameWidth()
값 반환
최대 길이(픽셀).
참고
곡선 이름이 허용된 최대 길이를 초과하면 이름이 잘리고 끝에 점이 투가됩니다.
HistoryNameWidth (Set method)
곡선의 이름을 표시할 수 있는 최대 허용 길이를 설정.
|
void HistoryNameWidth(
매개변수
width
[in] 최대 길이(픽셀).
참고
곡선 이름이 허용된 최대 길이를 초과하면 이름이 잘리고 끝에 점이 투가됩니다.