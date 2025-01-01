문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicHistoryNameWidth 

HistoryNameWidth (Get method)

곡선의 이름을 표시하기 위한 최대 허용 길이 반환.

int  HistoryNameWidth()

값 반환

최대 길이(픽셀).

참고

곡선 이름이 허용된 최대 길이를 초과하면 이름이 잘리고 끝에 점이 투가됩니다.

HistoryNameWidth (Set method)

곡선의 이름을 표시할 수 있는 최대 허용 길이를 설정.

void  HistoryNameWidth(
   const int  width      // 최대 길이
  \)

매개변수

width

[in]  최대 길이(픽셀).

참고

곡선 이름이 허용된 최대 길이를 초과하면 이름이 잘리고 끝에 점이 투가됩니다.