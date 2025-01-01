文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicHistoryNameWidth 

HistoryNameWidth（获得方法）

返回可允许显示的最长曲线名称。

int  HistoryNameWidth()

返回值

以像素为单位的最大长度。

注意

如果曲线名称超出了允许的最大长度，则会将其缩短并加缩写点结束。

HistoryNameWidth（设置方法）

设置可允许显示的最长曲线名称。

void  HistoryNameWidth(
   const int  width      // 最大长度
   )

参数

宽度

[in]  以像素为单位的最大长度。

注意

如果曲线名称超出了允许的最大长度，则会将其缩短并加缩写点结束。