Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicHistoryNameWidth 

HistoryNameWidth (méthode Get)

Retourne la longueur maximum autorisée pour l'affichage du nom d'une courbe.

int  HistoryNameWidth()

Valeur de Retour

Longueur maximum en pixels.

Note

Si le nom de la courbe est supérieur à la longueur maximum autorisée, il est tronqué et des points sont ajoutés à la fin.

HistoryNameWidth (méthode Set)

Définit la longueur maximum autorisée pour l'affichage du nom d'une courbe.

void  HistoryNameWidth(
   const int  width      // longueur maximum
   )

Paramètres

width

[in]  Longueur maximum en pixels.

Note

Si le nom de la courbe est supérieur à la longueur maximum autorisée, il est tronqué et des points sont ajoutés à la fin.