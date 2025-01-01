文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicGridAxisLineColor 

GridAxisLineColor（获得方法）

获得真实图表坐标轴的颜色值。

uint  GridAxisLineColor()

返回值

真实图表坐标轴的颜色。

GridAxisLineColor（设置方法）

设置真实图表坐标轴的颜色值。

void  GridAxisLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // 图表坐标轴的颜色
   )

参数

clr

[in] 真实图表坐标轴的颜色。