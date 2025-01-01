DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicGridAxisLineColor 

GridAxisLineColor (metodo Get)

Ottiene il valore di un colore reale degli assi del chart.

uint  GridAxisLineColor()

Return Value

Colore degli assi del chart.

GridAxisLineColor (metodo Set)

Imposta il valore di colore asse reale del chart.

void  GridAxisLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // colori assi del chart
   )

Parametri

clr

[in] Colore degli assi reali del chart.