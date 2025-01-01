DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicGridAxisLineColor 

GridAxisLineColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la valeur de la couleur des axes réels du graphique.

uint  GridAxisLineColor()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur des axes réels du graphique.

GridAxisLineColor (méthode Set)

Définit la valeur de la couleur des axes réels du graphique.

void  GridAxisLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // couleur des axes du graphique
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in] Couleur des axes réels du graphique.