DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicGridAxisLineColor 

GridAxisLineColor (Get-Methode)

Gibt den Wert der Farbe realer Achsen des Charts zurück.

uint  GridAxisLineColor()

Rückgabewert

Farbe realer Achsen des Charts.

GridAxisLineColor (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Wert realer Achsen des Charts.

void  GridAxisLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // Farbe der Achsen des Chart
   )

Parameter

clr

[in]  Farbe realer Achsen des Charts.