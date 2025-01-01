DocumentationSections
GridAxisLineColor (Get method)

Get the value of a real chart axes color.

uint  GridAxisLineColor()

Return Value

Color of real chart axes.

GridAxisLineColor (Set method)

Set the value of a real chart axes color.

void  GridAxisLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // chart axes color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in] Color of real chart axes.